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Lionel Messi’s Heartbreaking Tears After World Cup Final Loss Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.
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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi and Argentina fell short in Sunday’s World Cup final, and the legendary soccer star looked on at the crowd for what could be his final time. He sat on the field after the loss, watching as Spain celebrated, taking it all in.

And with that, it’s likely the last time Messi will take part in a World Cup as a player on the Argentina National Team.

Messi let the tears fall after receiving his second-place medal. The moment was captured by cameras that followed one of the best players ever to play the game.

The 2026 World Cup marked Messi’s sixth, tying the records for the most tournaments played in men’s soccer history. He also made history, becoming the first man to start in three World Cup finals. And with that, this World Cup was his most productive, as he finished with eight goals and four assists.

Is a retirement announcement coming soon? Signs are certainly pointing in that direction.

Sophie Weller Sophie Weller is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com. She also works for Patriots Wire, and previously spent time with A to Z Sports and MassLive. She is based out of Boston, Massachusetts, and loves all things football! More about Sophie Weller

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Lionel Messi’s Heartbreaking Tears After World Cup Final Loss Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

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