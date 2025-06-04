Lions 6-Foot-6 Tight End Finds New Home Weeks After Release

The Detroit Lions couldn’t find a permanent place on their roster for rookie Caden Prieskorn, a 6-foot-6 tight end who earned some buzz ahead of the NFL draft, releasing him not long after he signed with the team.

But Prieskorn’s NFL journey will now continue with a new team.

The rookie landed a new contract with the Denver Broncos, giving him the chance to earn a spot on the rising AFC West team.

Caden Prieskorn’s Release Came as Surprise in Detroit

The Lions had initially signed Prieskorn as an undrafted free agent, bringing him in for rookie minicamp and the weeks that followed. But he was waived in May, making room for the Lions to make a trio of additions — tight end Luke Deal, wide receiver Malik Taylor, and defensive lineman Raequan Williams.

Prieskorn’s short stint in Detroit came as a bit of a surprise given the buzz he earned around the time of the NFL draft. The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy picked Prieskorn as one of the most likely undrafted free agents to make the active roster in Detroit, noting that he has more experience than the average rookie.

“He’s a big-bodied tight end at 6-foot-6, 246 pounds and comes equipped with strong hands and an ability to box out defenders,” Pouncy wrote. “He does lack athleticism, though, and is an older prospect at 25 (will turn 26 in September), which explains why he went undrafted.”

Prieskorn will now have the chance to compete for a spot on the depth chart in Denver. Veteran tight end Evan Engram is slated as the starter, with Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins alos on the depth chart in Denver.

Lions Added Depth at Tight End

The Lions have the top of their tight end depth chart solidified, with breakout star Sam LaPorta who has made 146 receptions for 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns through his first two NFL seasons. LaPorta has become a major part of Detroit’s explosive passing offense and one of the top red-zone targets for quarterback Jared Goff.

The team has taken some steps to add depth below LaPorta on the depth chart, this offseason including the signing of former New York Jets tight end Kenny Yeboah in free agency.

As SI.com’s Christian Booher noted, Yeboah has made a limited impact on offense, with just nine receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

But Yeboah can make contributions in other places for the Lions.

The Lions have also made some changes at the top for their tight ends, hiring a new tight ends coach in Tyler Roehl. He comes with plenty of experience at the collegiate level, previously serving as the assistant head coach and running backs coach at Iowa State.