Clippers Send Home 2 Players Ahead of All-Star Break: Report

Despite the Los Angeles Clippers being among the best teams in the Western Conference, some players may not be too happy with the team. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Clippers have sent PJ Tucker and Bones Hyland home.

“The Clippers sent home two players – PJ Tucker and Bones Hyland – from their road trip vs. the Warriors, and both players are expected to rejoin the team after All-Star break,” Charania wrote in a February 14 story.

Charania also detailed the turbulence between the Clippers and Tucker after acquiring him from the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Amid three months of frustrations, the Clippers and Tucker have had productive discussions this week about the disgruntled forward staying ready for potentially re-entering the rotation,” Charania wrote. “The conversations stemmed from weeks of boiling frustrations surrounding Tucker and his lack of playing time, according to those sources. It led to much-needed and strong conversations among all parties.”

Tucker last played for the Clippers against the Nuggets on November 27, 2023. Tucker has played 12 games for the Clippers and 15 in total for the 2023-24 season. He also has a player option for $11.5 million for the 2024-25 season, which he’ll likely exercise.

PJ Tucker Will Not Request Buyout: Report

Despite PJ Tucker’s frustrations with the Clippers, he does not intend to ask for a buyout. After the NBA Trade Deadline passed with Tucker still on the team, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that Tucker would stay in LA.

“Los Angeles Clippers forward PJ Tucker will not request a buyout and will remain with team the duration of season after trade attempts fell short,” Haynes reported via his X account on February 8.

Charania reaffirmed the same thing in his February 14 report.

“A buyout has not gained traction yet as Tucker has a $11.5 million player option for next season,” Charania wrote. “Now, Tucker and the Clippers are expected to move forward after the All-Star break with an openness to re-inserting him into the rotation as the franchise enters the stretch run of the regular season and into the playoffs.”

The Clippers may look to trade Tucker since his contract will expire in 2025. They could use it to match salaries to acquire a rotation player. The Clippers will likely keep Tucker until the 2023-24 season ends.

PJ Tucker Wants to Leave Clippers

PJ Tucker has made it clear that he is not happy as a Clipper and wants to play somewhere else. He told Andscape’s Marc J. Spears as much on February 8.

“I want to be somewhere where I’m needed, wanted, and can do it all. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I have my fingers crossed and I’m hoping to go somewhere else whether I get bought out and choose where I go or where I can play,” Tucker told Spears

After the trade deadline passed, Tucker posted a not-so-subtle message of how unhappy he is in Los Angeles. That same day, Tucker took to Instagram to write a profanity-laced caption. Tucker wrote, “All this s*** is a f****** joke” on his Instagram story, which Rachel Nichols aggregated on her X account.