Clippers Forward Teases Big Return as Another Enters Protocols

Given the multitude of injuries across the LA Clippers‘ roster, the fact that the team is currently sitting at No. 4 in the Western Conference standings feels like a small miracle. Los Angeles continues to lose players, too, but it may soon be getting some measure of help in the form of a returning big man.

On Monday, forward Marcus Morris Sr. — who has been out due to left knee injury maintenance — fired off a tweet that got Clippers Nation buzzing.

“God bless! Happy to be back to doing what I love,” Morris wrote in a morning update.

Although no official word on his status for future games has come out, there’s hope now that Morris’ return is imminent. For his part, All Clippers’ Farbod Esnaashari reported that the 32-year-old should be available for the Clippers “tomorrow or very very soon.”

Morris last played on October 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies; he has only appeared in two games this season.

While all signs point to Morris being back in the fold sooner rather than later, another player looks to be taking his place in the proverbial MASH unit. Namely, forward Nicolas Batum, who was just placed in the league’s health and safety protocols.

As a result, he could miss at least the next 10 days as he remains in quarantine. Batum’s only other avenue toward a comeback would be to return two negative COVID-19 tests taken 24 hours apart.

Batum has been one of the team’s most consistent players this season, particularly before an Achilles issue crept up. Over 14 games, the French vet has averaged 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest. His effective field goal percentage of 68.8 would be a new career-high if he can maintain it.

If he were to be out for a full 10 days that would likely mean missing five games for Batum. He was already out for the Clippers’ last game against the Dallas Mavericks; next up is a Mavs rematch, followed by bouts with the Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Coffey Gets the Nod

It was no Nic, no problem for the Clippers on Sunday, as they beat the Luka Doncic-less Mavs 97-91 at Staples Center. They held Dallas to just 6-of-20 shooting from three-point range and utilized a 25-15 third quarter to put themselves on the winning track.

With Batum out, it was Amir Coffey who stepped into the starting five for the second time this season. In 25 minutes of action, the third-year wing scored three points (on a shot from long range) and added five rebounds and two assists. The Clippers were plus-21 in his minutes.

