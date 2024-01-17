Paul George Honest Opinion on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder Trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers trade will go down as one of the wildest trades in NBA history. Paul George was traded to the Clippers and in return, the Thunder received Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round picks, plus two swaps.

While it certainly looks like the Thunder have won this trade by a landslide, the Clippers could change that by winning a championship. If George, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden are healthy, they have more than enough to get the job done. George spoke about the trade after the Clippers win against the Thunder on January 16.

“No, that wasn’t on my mind, but I just think both sides won,” Paul George explained. “I did think it was quite a lot that Clippers were willing to give up, but their commitment to me is my commitment to them. So just appreciative that they went out and grabbed me and brought me over here. Very appreciative of Steve [Ballmer]. But both sides won. Shai is, I think initially when that trade happened, no one saw… we knew Shai was going to be really, really good, but he’s special. And so I guess in a way, Oklahoma won that trade with picks and a future MVP. So again, great trade for both sides.”

Paul George on the trade: “Both sides won. I did think it was quite a lot that the Clippers were willing to give up. Their commitment to me is my commitment to them… But both sides won… We knew Shai was gonna be really, really good, but he’s special. In a way, Oklahoma won… pic.twitter.com/ehyYudv8kY — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) January 17, 2024

The Clippers’ Recent Play Leaves Much to Be Desired

With the way that the Clippers have played since they added Harden, the chance of them winning a championship seems as high as it has been. When the Clippers in the past were healthy, they were a very tough team to beat. The issue is that they were never healthy.

While it remains to be seen if they can stay healthy, there’s an argument that they’re the best team in the Western Conference when healthy. After the tough 0-6 start when Harden first arrived, the Clippers have gone 23-7.

It’s tough to trust them given the injury history of their three best players, but this recent play has been too impressive to ignore. They’re playing this way, ultimately, because of that trade they decided to make. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden wouldn’t be playing with the Clippers if it wasn’t for the Paul George trade.

James Harden Wants to Stay in Los Angeles

It was reported during the game by Chris Haynes of TNT that James Harden wants to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers. This doesn’t come as a surprise after Harden had requested the trade from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Clippers. With Kawhi recently signing an extension and George in talks for an extension, locking up Harden will likely be in the Clippers’ plans.

When asked after the game about wanting to stay in Los Angeles, Harden said the following to Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated.