Postseason in Jeopardy as Clippers Get Devastating News on Kawhi Leonard

In what has become a disturbingly familiar pattern, another NBA star is looking at extended time on the bench because of a postseason injury and this time, it could knock out a potential championship contender.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will be out for the Game 5 showdown between Utah and L.A. in the Western Conference semifinals because of a knee injury he suffered late in the Clippers Game 4 win over the Jazz, which evened their series at 2-2.

Worse, Windhorst reported, “His status for rest of series is in doubt as well.”

Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss Game 5 against the Jazz tonight with a knee injury suffered in game 4, sources tell @ramonashelburne & me. His status for rest of series is in doubt as well. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 16, 2021

This is an enormous blow for the Clippers, as Leonard has been the team’s most consistent player throughout the playoffs, averaging 30.4 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He has been extremely efficient as a shooter, too, making 57.3% from the field and 39.3% from the 3-point line in the postseason. to

In the fourth quarter of Game 4, Leonard took a bump from Jazz forward Joe Ingles and knocked his knee as he took a shot. Leonard still went to the line to shoot, but was clearly in pain, noticeably grimacing as he took his shots. He left the game thereafter, with 4:48 to play.





Leonard had previously shrugged off the injury when asked about it after Game 4, stating, “I’m good. … Next question.”

NBA Playoffs Marred by Major Injuries

The news comes on the heels of more news about a major star being forced out of action in the NBA postseason.

On Wednesday morning, it was revealed that Phoenix star point guard Chris Paul is entering the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol. It is unclear how long Paul will be out, but he has been vaccinated, so there is a chance he can return fairly soon.

Paul was the driving force behind the Suns’ sweep of the Nuggets in the conference semifinals, as he averaged 25.5 points, 10.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds in the Denver series.

In the Eastern Conference, the second round has been similarly hampered by injuries to stars. First James Harden of the Nets missed Games 2-4 of Brooklyn’s series against the Bucks, returning for Game 5 — in which he shot 1-for-10 from the field. Then Nets star Kyrie Irving went down, too, with an ankle sprain. He missed Game 5.

Sixers center Joel Embiid, meanwhile, has been playing with a torn meniscus in his knee in the other Eastern Conference semifinal, which stands 2-2 against Atlanta. Embiid has played through the pain, but was awful — 0-for-12 — in the second half of the Sixers’ Game 4 loss to the Hawks.

The Clippers are attempting to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history.