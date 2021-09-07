Clippers Waive Veteran Point Guard, Trim Roster to 15

The Los Angeles Clippers have trimmed their roster down to 15 players. The team has waived guard Yogi Ferrell on September 5, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Ferrell’s exit doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as his deal wasn’t guaranteed.

Ferrell initially signed a 10-Day contract with the Clips on April 19 before the team extended him for the remainder of the season. Because his deal wasn’t guaranteed, however, the Clips don’t have to pay him his $1.98 million salary.

The 28-year-old guard averaged 12 minutes a game in his brief stint with Los Angeles, averaging 4.6 points and 2.1 assists during the regular season. He also played sparingly late in playoff games. When he clears waivers, Ferrell will become an unrestricted free agent.

Ferrell’s Time With Clippers Was Brief

Ferrell hopped around quite a bit over the last few seasons, playing for the Sacramento Kings from 2018-20. He landed in Cleveland last year, playing in just two games before he found another temporary home in L.A. with Ty Lue’s squad.

The veteran guard’s most memorable performance was on April 21, when he had a key steal and a flashy alley-oop assist to Terance Mann to help seal the deal in the Clippers’ 117-105 regular season victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. That performance likely earned him his second contract. He wasn’t in Los Angeles long, but Ferrell got warmed up to the team and the offense quickly, and he seemed to gel well with everyone there.

“A lot of guys have been getting me really acclimated just with the offense,” Ferrell said shortly after he signed with the Clips, per SB Nation. “They’re in my ear basically every play telling me to go out there and lead the team, be positive … Man, the culture of this team is great. Everyone is positive and no one gets off. You know, they want to shoot you a shot if you are open. They are not pointing your finger.”

Who’s Left on Clippers’ Roster?

Ferrell had the last remaining non-guaranteed deal left on the Clips’ roster.

The 15 players currently remaining on the Clippers roster are: Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka, Ivica Zubac, Luke Kennard, Patrick Patterson, Nicolas Batum, Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Daniel Oturu, DeMarcus Cousins, Amir Coffey and Jay Scrubb.

The Clips have also given George King an Exhibit 10 deal, which, per SB Nation’s Sabreena Merchant: “An Exhibit 10 contract allows King to participate in training camp and also gives the Clippers his G League rights; should King spend at least 60 days with the Agua Caliente Clippers, he’ll earn an additional $50,000. The Clippers also have the option to convert King’s deal into a two-way contract. The team still has one two-way spot remaining alongside Jay Scrubb, as Amir Coffey remains a restricted free agent.”

We’ll see if the Clips make any more moves heading into the regular season.

