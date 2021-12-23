Clippers Urged to Go After Pacers’ 2x All-Star Amid Trade Speculation

Could Domantas Sabonis be the missing piece the Los Angeles Clippers need to get over their championship drought?

Multiple recent reports have suggested the Indiana Pacers’ big man wants a change of scenery.

“That’s what I was told by multiple league sources as well, and that it wasn’t just this season, but instead going back to last year Sabonis was looking for a change of scenery,” Matt Moore of The Action Network wrote on December 16.

“He’s just straight wants out. He does,” NBA insider Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer said on The Ringer’s December 10 podcast, adding fuel to the fire. While Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files called the notion Sabonis wants to be traded “false,” that hasn’t stopped others from proposing various trade scenarios.

Sabonis to the Clips Dubbed Dream Scenario

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report made a trade-target list for every NBA team, and when it came to the Clippers, Buckley called Sabonis a “dream acquisition.”

Sabonis is currently averaging 18.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 33.9 minutes of work per game, and Buckley thinks that if the smoke is at all real where the trade rumors are concerned, the Clippers would be wise to offer some attractive players in exchange for the Pacers big man, as L.A. has very little draft capital to offer.

“The Los Angeles Clippers need more stability around Paul George,” Buckley wrote on December 19.

“Once they settle on the area where they crave the most consistency, then they can zero in on specific targets. The dream acquisition would be Domantas Sabonis, as he could take sizable chunks of scoring and distributing duties off of George’s plate. If Indiana does prefer capable contributors over draft considerations, that would increase the Clippers’ chances of reaching the handshake stage.”

Buckley didn’t name names as far as which players the Clips might offer up in a trade for Sabonis, but ascending role players like Luke Kennard and Ivica Zubac have been mentioned frequently as possible trade chips.

Caris LeVert, Tyus Jones Also Named Desirable Trade Targets

Knowing Sabonis is a real long shot for the Clips, Buckley also mentioned two more players he thinks should be on L.A.’s radar as possible trade targets.

“If scoring is more the aim, that should move Caris LeVert up the wish list. If the Clippers prefer to upgrade their passing in hopes that a ball-mover would elevate everyone else, then Tyus Jones, whose contract expires after this season, could be the target,” Buckley suggested.

The 27-year-old LeVert is averaging 16.4 points and 3.3 assists a game in 29.1 minutes a game, while Jones has averaged 7.8 points and 4.2 assists in 21.5 minutes per game. Both are more feasible options than Sabonis trade-wise, but the Pacers’ center really would be a nice compliment to Paul George, and eventually, Kawhi Leonard when he returns. The Clips shouldn’t move guys like Zubac and Kennard for anyone other than a guy with the talent of Sabonis.

