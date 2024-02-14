2 Teams Called Lakers for LeBron James Trade: Report

The Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers made futile attempts to land Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James this past February 8 trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

But between the two James’ suitors, the Warriors made the more serious bid as it started at the ownership level. But just the same, the Lakers shut it down.

Armed with the encouragement of Warriors star Draymond Green, Golden State owner Joe Lacob reached out to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to inquire whether James’ apparent public frustration could be interpreted as an opening to discuss a trade, sources said. Buss told Lacob the Lakers had no desire to trade James, but that he would need to seek the answer on James’ state of mind from his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, sources said. As an owner, Buss has operated with the mindset that she wants her star players content with the franchise, and that instructed her thinking on referring Warriors leadership to James’ representation, sources said.

James’ fellow Klutch Sports client, Draymond Green, tried to recruit the Lakers superstar, sending a text message to Paul, according to the report.

On the other hand, 76ers president Daryl Morey’s inquiry about a potential James trade was immediately shut down by Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.

After seeing James’ cryptic social media post of an hourglass a week before the trade deadline, Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey called Pelinka to probe on a James trade and was immediately told that James wasn’t available. In fact, Pelinka responded by asking Morey if Joel Embiid was available, sources said. And that ended that brief conversation.

LeBron James’ Future

According to the ESPN report, James wanted to remain as a Laker beyond this season despite the numerous speculations after his cryptic social media posts and his son, Bronny James‘ future.

James remains focused on returning to the Lakers in the offseason, sources told ESPN, but undoubtedly there will be many of these same suitors — including Golden State and Philadelphia — emerging to make cases to convince James otherwise.

James has a $51.4 million player option for next season.

Lakers Coast to 5th Win in 6 Games

James led six Lakers in double figures in a well-balanced attack as the Lakers coasted to their fifth win in six games, hammering the league’s worst team, Detroit Pistons, 125-111 on February 13.

The 39-year-old Lakers superstar had 25 points and 8 assists. D’Angelo Russell continued his resurgence with 21 points while Anthony Davis was a monster on defense swatting away 6 Pistons shots on top of 20 points and 14 rebounds. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura chipped in 15 points apiece.

Christian Wood led their second unit with 11 points while post-buyout signing Spencer Dinwiddie had 7 assists and 6 points in his Lakers debut.

After the easy win, James said he would sit out the Lakers’ final game before the All-Star break — against the Utah Jazz this Wednesday, February 14, on the road on the second night of a back-to-back schedule.

James will participate in his 20th All-Star Game this weekend in Indianapolis.