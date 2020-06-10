Lakers Star LeBron James Shows Off New Long-Haired Look

LeBron James’ hairline has been the subject of much commentary through the years as it has come, and gone, and come back again. But it appears the Los Angeles Lakers star has let it all grow out during the NBA’s coronavirus hiatus.

James jumped on Instagram to share some moments listening to Nas from an ice bath and revealed his grown-out look.

James followed up the story with a post on a more serious issue, calling for equality — a topic that he has expressed the utmost importance in over recent weeks.

“What More You Want From US?!?!?! #Equality,” James wrote.

LeBron James Previously Joked About Hair Struggles

LeBron joked about his struggles with his hair during quarantine previously. It has been tough for the four-time MVP that has an HBO show that takes place in a barbershop.

“When they advise you to be quarantined and isolated from [everybody], can’t even get a haircut from my barber,” James said back in March. “Want me to stay away from him. I’m looking like Tom Hanks off of Castaway.”

"I'm looking like @tomhanks off Cast Away." 🧔 The quarantine life is real for LeBron and his family. (via @KingJames /IG) pic.twitter.com/1RJuse79wC — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) March 19, 2020

James was also nominated by his former Miami Heat teammate Ray Allen to grow out his hair during the quarantine.

“I nominate all my bald or going bald brothers to let it grow out, y’all know who you are!” Allen wrote. LeBron and Shaq were among the players tagged by Allen in the post.

Ray Allen decided to stop shaving his head during quarantine and is nominating other players to do it too 💀 pic.twitter.com/r2ROfGl1cb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2020

It appears James has been comfy enough to just let it all go as he prepares for the NBA’s return in Orlando next month and it could lead to the return of a full-time headband LeBron as he leads the Lakers’ chase a 17th title.

LeBron James Gets Assist From Anthony Davis on Hair Malfunction

In Year 17, James has still looked like an MVP, proving he has plenty of tread on his tires despite playing nearly 1,500 games in his career — 1,258 in the regular season and 239 in the playoffs.

However, his hair has not fared as well, which became evident during a malfunction earlier this season where it appeared to come off during a game. James’ teammate Anthony Davis game him an assists so he could fix it.

Beyond his hair, James expressed early on in the hiatus that he wasn’t sure that a long term-rest would do his body well.

“When you’ve been building six months of conditioning and preparation and then (it’s gone), the narrative that I don’t like (is), ‘Well, now guys get so much rest.’ Or, like, ‘LeBron, he’s 35, he’s got so many minutes on his body, now he gets so much rest,’” James said on the Road Trippin’ podcast (h/t ESPN). “It’s actually the opposite for me because my body, when we stopped playing, was asking me, like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ “My body was like, ‘Hey man, what the hell is going on? It’s March 13, you’re getting ready for the playoffs, why are you shutting down right now?’ And I was right there turning the corner, like, I felt like I was rounding third base, getting ready for the postseason. “So, the rest factor, I think it’s a little bit overly blown. Especially when you’re in the full swing of things.”

We’ll see how “The King” looks when things rev back up from Orlando on July 31.

