Lakers Have Contacted Nick Young About Return?

With the news that Avery Bradley will not be participating in the NBA reboot, the Los Angeles Lakers have to find his replacement. Nick Young, who used to start for the team, was one of the first free agents to lobby for a spot on the team. Young’s tenure in Los Angeles was rocky, to say the least as he was as the Lakers didn’t make the playoffs once while he was part of the team.

While Young’s first stint in the purple and gold was memorable for the wrong reasons, that doesn’t mean he couldn’t have a positive impact off the bench. He clearly wants another crack at the NBA and the Lakers might actually have an interest. According to one of Young’s closest friends on Instagram, the team has contacted him and is currently mulling over their decision.

J.R. Smith to the Lakers may not be a done deal. Add Nick Young to the list as a possible replacement for Avery Bradley. According to one of Young’s best friends – Swaggy P has been contacted by the Lakers. How does Laker Nation feel about Swaggy P possibly joining the LAL? 👀 pic.twitter.com/mckoHsDU0Z — ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) June 25, 2020

Now, take this information with a grain of salt as these comments from Young’s friend haven’t been verified by any NBA insiders. That said, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Lakers did reach out because Young plays the same position as Bradley.

What Could Young Bring to the Team?

If the Lakers do decide to bring on Young, he won’t be coming in to start. He’s been a bench player for most of his career and that will likely continue if he gets signed by a team. Young is a more than capable three-point shooter and scorer off the bench. He’s not very effective on defense but could be good for a few easy points in limited minutes.

Young won a title with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and it never hurts to add more championship experience. He’s not going to be a game-breaker, but with the extended roster, it wouldn’t hurt to add a player like him.

What About JR Smith?

When Bradley made his decision, the first name that came to everybody’s head was JR Smith. He’s got a rapport with LeBron James and has been staying in shape. The Lakers have also reportedly reached out to him. They’ve yet to make a move, but it seems like there’s a really good shot the two sides come to an agreement. He probably wouldn’t be in line to start – at least not at first. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Alex Caruso will probably share the starting duties. Though he probably wouldn’t be a starter, he’d be a really solid addition to the bench. His legacy has been tainted due to the timeout meltdown in the NBA Finals a couple of years back, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be an impact player.

With the expanded roster, the Lakers could add Smith and Young if they wanted. There’s nothing wrong with stocking up on shooters, especially given the circumstances of the NBA return. The Lakers are taking their time making any decisions, but they only have several days before the deadline to sign players. Expect some moves to happen soon.

