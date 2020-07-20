Lakers Coach Teases New Role for Kyle Kuzma Ahead of Restart

While some NBA players might be worried about banging off the rust of an extended hiatus, a break has done Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma some good, according to his head coach Frank Vogel.

Vogel heaped praise Kuzma’s way while speaking to the media on Monday, saying the 24-year-old could play a larger role in the team’s playoff run.

“Kuz has been one of our best players since this restart in these practices, he’s had a couple of stretches where he just dominated the floor and it’s been really encouraging to see,” Vogel said, per Lakers reporter Mike Trudell. “He had some inconsistency with the beginning of our season because he dealt with 3 different injuries that really prohibited him from getting his legs under him. The shot-making wasn’t always there, but it’s been there at a very high level during this restart and we’re very encouraged and excited about what having a real /healthy training camp could mean for him. Hopefully that leads to an increased role and gives us that boost that we’re looking for.”

Kyle Kuzma Has Had Great Attitude About Adjusted Role

Kuzma took some time to adjust to a sixth-man role this season after starting more than 100 games through his first two seasons. He was also down nearly nine minutes per game. Kuzma averaged just 12.5 points per game and 4.5 rebounds, but showed his ability in spurts when given more minutes to work with in his seven games where he played out of the starting lineup. He has had eight games over 30 points this season, playing more than 30 minutes in five of those matchups. Kuzma’s best game of the season was a 36-point explosion against Oklahoma City where he played nearly 40 minutes.

Kuzma Pours In 36 PTS!Relive Kyle Kuzma pour in 36 PTS & 7 REB to lead the Lakers to a 125-110 win over the Thunder! Subscribe to the NBA: https://on.nba.com/2JX5gSN Full Game Highlights Playlist: https://on.nba.com/2rjGMge For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at https://nba_webonly.app.link/nbasite Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: https://nba.app.link/nbaleaguepass5 2020-01-12T04:10:16Z

“Obviously he can get a lot better — he’s a young player, but he brings a lot to the table right now,” Vogel said previously. “And he’s in a difficult predicament, because a lot of his counterparts at his age that are on teams without established superstars are getting bigger roles, and he certainly is capable of that, but his role is going to be different on this team. And he’s had great acceptance of trying to find ways to contribute to winning basketball and has had a great attitude about it.

Kyle Kuzma Feels His Time is Coming With Lakers

Kuzma is the lone leftover piece from the “baby Laker” days, but has been given the opportunity to compete for a championship in the purple and gold. Kuzma has admitted moving to a bench role with reduced minutes wasn’t ideal to start the year, but he’s now embracing it.

“I just take it with a progression mindset and mentality of trying to get better every day,” Kuzma told reporters last week. “I focus on what I can control, and my time is coming.”

Kuzma pointed out the career trajectory of Clippers star Kawhi Leonard as a reason to not be discouraged.

“I just look at Kawhi Leonard, for example,” Kuzma noted during a conference call. “He was a Spur for four or five years — whatever it was — waited his turn behind [Tim] Duncan, [Manu] Ginobli and [Tony] Parker, and then did his thing.”

