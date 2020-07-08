Lakers Star LeBron James Butt of NBA Bubble Food Jokes

The hot topic on Tuesday night was the food available in the Orlando NBA bubble, with multiple photos from players already at Disney World emerging and drawing some major criticism.

Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels — formerly of the Los Angeles Lakers — posted a photo of his meal, which looked like glorified airplane food. Some even went as far to compare the food on tap to the selection at the Fyre Festival.

Troy Daniels shares his first meal inside the Orlando Bubble on Instagram pic.twitter.com/jpORX6P7cn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 8, 2020

Shortly after the photo went viral, Marc Stein of the New York Times provided some more insight into the food situation inside of the bubble.

“Food in the NBA bubble changes after quarantines are completed. Player meals won’t look like airline trays after the first 48 hours,” Stein tweeted.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell responded, “How you know?” Stein replied: “It’s supposed to become more of a real hotel experience — in the three team hotels — once you guys are no longer stuck quarantined in your rooms.”

It's supposed to become more of a real hotel experience — in the three team hotels — once you guys are no longer stuck quarantined in your rooms https://t.co/IO4E2j5kv5 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 8, 2020

LeBron’s Former Teammate: ‘No way Bron eating this’

As the jokes circulated, many focused on Lakers star LeBron James, who is the most high-profile athlete in the bubble and is known for taking incredible care of his body. In fact, a 2016 report estimated that James spends $1.5 million per year on his body. It’s helped him maintain in MVP-like form after nearly 1,500 games in the NBA.

Isaiah Thomas, LeBron’s teammate for a season in Cleveland, is skeptical The King would eat what has been shown so far

No way Bron eating this LOL https://t.co/mGWgPBbS6S — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 8, 2020

James is also notorious for his “Taco Tuesday” posts on social media, which happened to be part of his social media feed as the photos of the bubble-food went viral.

Meanwhile, Quarantine LeBron and the Lakers are eating like kings 🤣🤣😉 #NBA #TacoTuesday pic.twitter.com/EwST8xRLMz — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) July 8, 2020

Lakers Bracing for Bubble Life

The Lakers are the bubble favorite to take home the title at +200, per Odds Shark. The Milwaukee Bucks (+280) and Los Angeles Clippers (+300) are the next in line before a big drop off, with the Celtics at +1200. Despite that, the team is still facing a fair share of uncertainty to close out a season that has been filled with twists and turns.

Danny Green, describing the Lakers' season: "It's kind of like a rollercoaster in a cave. You don't know where it's going to end or where it's going to… The goal is to be the last team standing." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) July 7, 2020

“It’s very much a mystery. It’s kind of been like a roller coaster in a cave that you don’t know where it’s going to end or how it’s going to end or where you’re going to,” Lakers guard Danny Green said on Tuesday. “The goal is to be the last team standing.”

Kyle Kuzma echoed those sentiments and felt that a chance at a title and his first playoff appearance was too much to pass up on.

Kyle Kuzma, asked by @KamBrothers what his first playoff appearance means to him: "It means a lot, and that's why I'm taking it so serious… Not a lot of players have a chance to win rings, to have a chance in my third year… that's important." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) July 7, 2020

“It means a lot and that’s why I’m taking this so serious,” he said. “Not many players have opportunities to win rings. I have a chance to do that in my third year and kind of really make moves in my career going forward. That’s important.”

One Lakers player that won’t be in the bubble is starting guard Avery Bradley, who isn’t struggling with his decision to stay behind with his family.

“To be honest, I don’t struggle with not being in Orlando,” Bradley told Yahoo Sports. “I am at a point in my life where I have learned not to make decisions until I am sure of what I am doing.

“In regards to my team, I am positive they will be fine. A championship is meaningful in this league. That energy alone will see them through and I support them.”

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Appears to Refute Claim That He’s 100 Percent