Lakers Guard Rips NBA Over Bubble Facilities

It appears Los Angeles Lakers veteran guard Rajon Rondo is not too pleased with what the living situation will be like inside the NBA bubble, calling out the league in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Rondo posted a photo of what is believed to be the NBA rooms for Orlando, although it could have been a solid troll, considering that the Lakers aren’t expected to arrive in the bubble until Thursday. However, there’s a chance the 34-year-old veteran was sent a picture ahead of time from someone already at the facilities and he decided to share it.

“Motel 6 hun,” Rondo wrote, tagging the NBA in a photo of a room.

There will be 22 teams arriving this week in Orlando at the NBA bubble inside of Disney World, with training camps beginning on July 9. The season is set to officially restart on July 30.

The league’s bubble amenities have been a hot topic of late, with pictures of the food from players inside the facilities already going viral. Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels — formerly of the Los Angeles Lakers — posted a photo of his meal on Tuesday night, which looked like glorified airplane food. Some even went as far to compare the food on tap to the selection at the Fyre Festival.

Rajon Rondo Looking Ripped for Restart

Rondo will be a key cog for the Lakers in Orlando as the team seeks the franchise’s 17th NBA championship. This one, however, we be like none before considering the conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rondo has averaged 20.5 minutes per game this season — the lowest of his career. However, he’s found a way to be a contributor with 7.1 points, five assists and three rebounds per game. But now with Avery Bradley sitting out as the season kicks back into gear, Rondo could find himself in a slightly bigger role.

“He’s a savvy vet,” Vogel said of Rondo during the season. “He’s someone thats going to rise to the occasion. Guys in their 30s, 82 games, they’re going to have some nights when you don’t look as spry as you did when you were early in your 20s, but when it matters, he’s gonna be there for us.”

The Lakers have been releasing practice footage this week and Rondo drew some praise for his physique. Playoff Rondo is looking alive and well.

ESPN Lakers beat reporter Dave McMenamin recently spoke on the shape Rondo is in while on Mason & Ireland.

“If we want to keep going with this hype machine, I had a source tell me that, within the last week — seeing Rajon Rondo — quote, unquote, “He looks like he’s 21 years old again. So, there is some positive momentum to this conversation.”

Lakers Relying on Veterans in Guard Rotation

Rondo won’t be the only veteran the Lakers rely on in the absence of Bradley. The team recently signed J.R. Smith and inked Dion Waiters before the break. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel needs to figure out exactly how those two will fit in, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be relied on to replace some key minutes.

“KCP has been one of the brightest parts of the season. He had a terrific stretch there particularly that time where Avery was out,” Vogel said during a press conference on Monday, per Mike Trudell.

Fan-favorite Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook will also play a part in picking up the minutes of Bradley.

