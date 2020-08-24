Klay Thompson Calls out Lakers Star for Passing Him in Record Books

The longer LeBron James plays, the more records he’s starting to break. Not only did the Los Angeles Lakers star pass Tim Duncan in all-time playoffs wins during Saturday’s game, but he also passed Klay Thompson in all-time playoff three-pointers made. Thompson has been in the league for a lot less time than LeBron has but the latter is not known for being a three-point shooter so it’s a pretty big feat.

Thompson wasn’t too excited about LeBron passing him up.

Klay Thompson reacts to LeBron James passing him on the all-time playoffs 3PM list 😂 pic.twitter.com/FwEFVSMzvu — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) August 23, 2020

LeBron ensured that Thompson should regain his spot in the record books soon enough.

“@klaythompson I have a strong hunch you’ll pass me right back in the playoffs 2021 playoffs!!” James replied.

The Golden State Warriors star is one of the most prolific three-point shooters in NBA history and will probably be right behind Stephen Curry in the record books when it’s all said and done.

Next NBA Season Shaping up to Be Wild

This season has been great for the Lakers as they were able to turn things around and become the best team in the Western Conference. However, they did it while the five-time defending Western Conference champion wasn’t at full strength. The Warriors should be a force once again next season.

Not only will they be getting their two best players back in Thompson and Curry but they also have the number two pick in the draft. Add in Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green and Golden State is a threat to win the title once again. They no longer have Kevin Durant but they won a title and over 70 games in a season without him. The Warriors are going to give the Lakers and Clippers are really hard time next season.

Speaking of Durant, the Brooklyn Nets will be formidable as well. They’ve played most of the season without their two stars and should be markedly better next season. With four of the best players in the NBA returning, 2021 is shaping to be a wild season.

Can Lakers Stay at the Top?

Though the West will be better next year, the Lakers will still have a chance to end the season on top. As long as they can retain Anthony Davis and LeBron still has some juice left in the tank, they will be hard to beat. However, they do need to improve in a number of areas. They need to add some shooting and a player who can run the floor when LeBron is on the bench. If they can convince Darren Collison to join the team and add a solid shooter like Jae Crowder, they should be in a good spot.

The Warriors are going to be significantly better and the Clippers shouldn’t be any worse. The West is going to be unbelievably stacked next year. The Lakers have to make sure to not be content even if they win the title this year. There are problems with the roster that do need to be fixed. Unfortunately, a third star isn’t going to fall on their lap so they need to focus on stacking up strong role players.

