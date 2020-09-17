Lakers Star LeBron James Reacts to Breaking Significant Record

To the surprise of no one, LeBron James made another All-NBA team this season. Last year was the first time he didn’t make an All-NBA team since 2005 and he came back with a vengeance this year. In fact, the Los Angeles Lakers star is the first-ever player to make 16 All-NBA teams. He passed Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabar and Tim Duncan on the list.

LeBron reacted to the news on Instagram.

This isn’t the first record that LeBron has broken and certainly won’t be the last. He’s put together one of the most impressive careers in the history of sports and there’s been no sign that he’s going to slow down. It’s very possible he adds another one or two All-NBA selections to his record before he calls it a quits.

Does LeBron Deserve to Win MVP?

Getting selected First-Team All-NBA is a pretty great honor but LeBron is also in the running to win the MVP. It’s a two-horse race between LeBron and Giannis Antetokounmpo. If the playoffs counted in the MVP race, LeBron would probably have won the award five more times in his career.

However, most believe Giannis is going to win the award. He had an excellent regular season but was bounced in the second round of the playoffs. LeBron is still around and the Lakers are favorites to win the title because of him. It’s hard to argue that LeBron wasn’t the most valuable player this year. The Lakers have been really bad for the last several years and he’s helped turn the team around. Giannis had a better individual season but he’s clearly not as valuable as LeBron.

Frank Vogel Believes LeBron Should’ve Made All-Defensive Team

LeBron had an excellent year and certainly deserved to make the All-NBA team. However, he didn’t get selected on any of the All-Defensive teams. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has a problem with that.

“I think what ‘Bron does with quarterbacking us, has really surprised me in the first year as his coach,” Vogel said recently. “What he’s able to do on the ball but also quarterbacking the action, he deserves recognition.”

LeBron is mostly known for his ability on offense but he’s made an All-Defensive team six times in his career. Watching him make crazy blocks almost every game certainly helps the case that he deserved the honor this year. Anthony Davis was named first-team and he was deserving. The Lakers have put together a very strong defensive team. Many teams have put the focus on building explosive offenses but the Lakers are elite on both sides of the court. That’s a recipe for championship basketball. Considering he now holds the record for making the most All-NBA teams, LeBron probably isn’t too worried he didn’t make the defensive team.

