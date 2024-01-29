ESPN’s Proposed 3-Team Trade Lands Lakers Former All-Defensive Guard

Amid D’Angelo Russell‘s resurgence that vaulted the Los Angeles Lakers back into playoff contention, ESPN’s Kevin Pelton is pushing for a 3-team trade that will finally land them former All-Star and one-time All-Defensive Second Team guard Dejounte Murray.

Pelton’s Trade Proposal:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Dejounte Murray

Atlanta Hawks receive: Spencer Dinwiddie, 2029 first-round pick (via Lakers)

Brooklyn Nets receive: D’Angelo Russell

The Lakers moved 2.5 games outside the top six in the West after a 145-144 double-overtime win against the spiraling Golden State Warriors on January 27.

Despite Russell’s hot streak — 27.5 points and 6.4 assists while shooting 52.3% percent from the field and 54.2% from the 3-point line — over his last eight games, the Lakers still have a long way to go to becoming a title contender.

Their offense is fine — top-5 during this 5-3 stretch with Russell playing his best basketball. But their top-18 defense leaves much to be desired.

Murray could replace Russell’s scoring and playmaking and provide better defense.

“The Murray-Lakers fit is a natural one. He’s a Klutch client who happens to be the best player the Lakers could reasonably add before the trade deadline. The big hang-up is the Lakers’ matching salary. Russell’s salary is virtually identical, but the Hawks wouldn’t want him to exercise an $18.7 million player option that could prevent them from re-signing restricted free agent Saddiq Bey without pushing into the luxury tax,” Pelton wrote.

A Nets reunion will give Russell a team to absorb his $18.7 million player option for next season and provide him the runway to continue firing away.

The Lakers would still have access to two first-round picks in the offseason for roster upgrades. Or they could flip and package Murray with those picks if the experiment does not pan out.

Lakers Are ‘Dialing Back’ D’Angelo Russell Trade

Russell sustained his fiery form in the Lakers’ double-overtime win against the Warriors. Russell delivered 28 points, including a clutch 3-pointer in the second overtime, and five assists.

His strong play since his return to the starting lineup has made the Lakers pause their pursuit of Murray.

“The Lakers were initially said to be willing to package Russell with a first-round pick in 2029 and a first-round pick swap in exchange for Murray — with Austin Reaves completely off limits. That pursuit appears to have been dialed back some with Russell playing so well,” Stein wrote in his January 28 substack newsletter.

NBA Last 2-Minute Report Says Refs Missed Crucial Call

The NBA Last Two Minute report said the Warriors got away with a crucial non-call on Stephen Curry‘s go-ahead 3.

Curry got wide open after Draymond Green set up a screen on the Lakers’s most versatile defender Jarred Vanderbilt. The referees, according to the Last 2 Minute report, failed to hit Green with an offensive foul before Curry’s shot with 6 seconds left.

“Green (GSW) steps toward Vanderbilt (LAL) and he delivers the contact that dislodges Vanderbilt during the screen,” the Last 2 Minute report said of the play.

STEPH CURRY HITS THE 3 TO TAKE THE LEAD AND THE DUBS LEAD WITH 6 SECONDS LEFT! 🎯🤯👀#NBA #DubNation

pic.twitter.com/oVK5jtodm7 — OutOfSightSports🚀™️ (@OOSSports) January 28, 2024

Nonetheless, the Lakers were able to pull through with LeBron James sinking the game-winning free throws in the next play.