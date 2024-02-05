Lakers Interested in 4-Time Rebounding Champion: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in a reunion with Andre Drummond, but this time, under a different coach who could maximize him.

According to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto, the Lakers are one of the four playoff contenders who registered interest in Drummond, a four-time rebounding champion.

“With Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine set to undergo season-ending surgery on his right foot, trade talks with the Pistons have stalled with Detroit no longer interested, as Marc Stein noted.

One Bulls player who could be dealt, however, is center Andre Drummond who’s drawn trade interest from the Celtics, Mavericks, Lakers and Suns, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported on February 5.

Drummond could serve as Anthony Davis’ chief backup.

The Lakers have shuffled the improving but still inexperienced Jaxson Hayes and inconsistent Christian Wood as Davis’s backups this season. With Jarred Vanderbilt potentially lost for the season, they could use another big man in their lineup.

The 30-year-old Drummond remains a dominant rebounder, averaging 8.3 in just 15.8 minutes per game this season. He’s also producing 7.7 points on 55% field goal shooting and 1.1 steals per game.

Drummond played 21 games for the Lakers in 2021 under Darvin Ham’s predecessor, Frank Vogel, who is now coaching the Phoenix Suns. The 6-foot-11 Drummond averaged a double-double (11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds) during his brief Lakers stint.

Lakers Temporarily Stopped Bruce Brown Trade Talks

According to Action Network’s Matt Moore, the Lakers have temporarily ceased their trade talks with the Toronto Raptors for NBA champion guard Bruce Brown with only 4 days left before the trade deadline.

“Multiple sources indicated this week that the Lakers had at least temporarily moved away from talks for Raptors guard Bruce Brown, who they had interest in at the deadline last year,” Moore reported on February 3.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on January 22 that the Lakers were “going to continue to be on the phone with Toronto between now and the trade deadline, trying to see if there’s a way that they can get Bruce Brown.”

The Raptors are looking to get a first-round pick and a quality player in return for Brown, according to Marc Stein.

LeBron James Drops Gem of Advice to NBA’s Next Generation

After powering the Lakers to end the New York Knicks’ 9-game winning streak, LeBron James gave his advice to aspiring kids who want to become a great player like him.

“Learn the history of the game,” the 39-year-old James told reporters. “Respect the ones that came before you. Even when they do disrespect you, it’s okay. It’s absolutely okay. Know who paved the way.

Understand what a professional is all about. Be a pro. Show up to work, be ready to work, if you’re on time, you’re late. Put the work in. The game gives back to you when you put the work in; that’s what the game gods do. Come to the gym. One of the first ones to the gym. You’re one of the last ones to leave. Just pour it all into the game if you want to be great and if you want to be someone who will never be forgotten in this league.”