Lakers ‘TOTGA’ Alex Caruso Ponders About ‘What Could Have Been’

Amid the Los Angeles Lakers‘ frantic search for a defensive lynchpin in their backcourt, one familiar name always comes up.

Alex Caruso.

The one that got away.

If the Lakers regret their decision to let him walk in the summer of 2021, Caruso also thinks about what could have been had they re-signed him.

“Yeah, definitely,” Caruso told FOX Sports after the Chicago Bulls’ 141-132 loss to his former team on January 25 at his old stomping ground. “Just because of how well I played with them when I was here. I know how I supported them. And I’ve gotten better. I was expecting myself to get better. It’s actually what had to move me on. I kept getting better and eventually I was at a point where I couldn’t stay here.

“I definitely have always thought about it because those guys [LeBron James and Anthony Davis] are my brothers. We’ve been through a lot together. Always good seeing them. Every now and then you think about what could’ve been.”

The 29-year-old Caruso delivered a complete line against the Lakers — 17 points on 6 of 12 shooting, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks in 36 minutes. But his solid effort went for naught as the new Lakers backcourt of Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell combined for 49 points, 10 3-pointers and 12 assists.

Still, the Lakers long for a reunion.

“AC, he’s the one that got away,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha said on the “Hoops Tonight” podcast on November 28. “It still bothers them inside the organization. It’s still a very divisive topic in terms of his departure and why that happened, and who’s to blame, and it’s just kind of a thorny situation still.”

LeBron James’ Best Lakers Wingman

Caruso is considered James’ best Lakers wingman.

Over the last two seasons they played together, James and Caruso had the highest net rating among any two-man lineup in the team. During their championship run in the 2019-20 season, they had a plus-18.6 net rating. The following season, Caruso’s final year with the Lakers, they registered a plus-17.1 net rating.

James even nicknamed Caruso G.O.A.T. during his Lakers days.

“Every time he’s in the game, he’s a plus guy,” James said of Caruso in a New York Times interview in 2020. “He can do so much. He can defend at a high level. He’s very smart. He’s very tough. To have him on this ball club is a luxury.”

Alex Caruso Off Limits

Even if the Lakers wanted to undo their mistake, the Bulls are not inclined to commit the same blunder.

“A bevy of teams has been expressing interest in trading for Bulls utility star Alex Caruso, league sources say, but the franchise has shut down those calls,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on December 11.

Caruso still has one season left on his 4-year deal with the Bulls. His $9.9 million salary for next season is only partially guaranteed. But the Bulls will certainly fully guarantee that on June 30 at such a bargain price for what Caruso has become.

The 29-year-old guard is having his best NBA season individually, averaging career highs in scoring (10.1 points), field goal shooting (49.1%), rebounds (3.5) and blocks (1.0) in just 25.9 minutes per game. He’s also dishing out 2.7 assists and producing 1.3 steals per game.

In two meetings against the Lakers since he left, Caruso averaged 16.0 points, his second-best scoring average against any NBA team, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks. His solid numbers only tell half of the story as he brings a lot of intangibles that the Lakers miss.