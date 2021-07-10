Key Free Agent Reveals Where He’ll Play if Lakers Don’t Re-Sign Him

In an effort to market his new NFT, Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond has been having some fun at the expense of fans. He recently made a comment that he’d play better for the team if head coach Frank Vogel gave him more playing time. However, he later came out and said that was all a ploy to market his NFT.

The drop of the NFT hasn’t stopped Drummond from having some fun in the media. The two-time All-Star is set to hit free agency and it remains to be seen if he’ll return to Los Angeles. He’s expressed a desire to return to the team but they might find it best to move on. If that’s the case, Drummond has revealed where he’d like to play.

“Shanghai, China,” Drummond said on the Pardon My Take podcast.

He’s likely referencing the Chinese Basketball Association team the Shanghai Sharks. If he signed with the team, Drummond would be joining former NBA player Jimmer Fredette. He’s obviously joking as he’s still one of the better centers in the league. There are plenty of NBA teams that will be looking to sign him this offseason.





Drummond Wants to ‘Run It Back’

Perhaps a trip to Shanghai could be in Drummond’s future but he still has some years in the NBA left. It’s possible a couple of those years are spent with the Lakers. It seems unlikely that the team pushes to keep Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell on the roster. Both guys are under contract for next season but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Los Angels figure out ways to move on from both.

That would lead to a big hole at center. Drummond was inconsistent during his brief time with the Lakers but a whole offseason with the team could lead to much better production. If the team wants him back, the feeling is mutual.

“It was an incredible time in my career to have this opportunity to play with LeBron James instead of against him,” Drummond said in a recent Instagram Live Q&A with Lakers Central. “Hopefully things go the right way and we’ll try to run it back again.”

Will Lakers Want Drummond Back?

The Lakers do need to figure out what they plan to do at center next season. The Gasol and Harrell pairing wasn’t overly impressive and neither guy sounds excited about the idea of returning. Frank Vogel loves bigs so the Lakers need a stable center.

Drummond is prone to the occasional boneheaded play but he’s an elite rebounder and can erupt for a 20+ point performance somewhat often in the right situation. He never really got much of a chance to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Perhaps getting more playing time with those two could unlock his potential. Drummond has made an All-Star twice so he’s no slouch. If the price is right, the Lakers will likely try to bring him back.

