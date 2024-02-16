NBA Analyst Hints at Star Coming to Lakers: ‘Perfect Piece for Anthony Davis’

Former NBA champion and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins hinted at a blockbuster star trade for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

Appearing in the Pat McAfee Show on February 15, Perkins said a star who is a match made in heaven for Anthony Davis is coming to Los Angeles.

“The Lakers need to stay in path and get through this season. Have a run because another superstar is on the way this summer. I can’t reveal who that is… they trust me not to add this information out who that player is going to be.”

“This superstar, actually is the perfect fit, not only for LeBron [James] like it’s a match made in heaven for Anthony Davis.”

When pressed to give more clues if this player is a shooter, a guard or a center, Perkins doubled down on his earlier description.

“I will say this. It will be a perfect piece for Anthony Davis,” Perkins said.

The Lakers stood pat at the trade deadline, opting to save their draft capital for a better shot at a meaningful trade this offseason. When the NBA Draft rolls in June, the Lakers will have access to 3 first-round picks which they believe can get them in the conversation for whoever star is available.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported on January 23 that the Lakers have two stars on their radar.

“The Lakers have discussed internally the possibility of packaging three picks, along with players they already have on their books, to pursue a bona fide star, such as Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers or Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, team sources told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote.

Lakers Shut Down LeBron James Trade Inquiries

The Lakers recently rejected trade inquiries from the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers for James leading up to the February 8 trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

But between the two James’ suitors, the Warriors made the more serious bid as it started at the ownership level. But just the same, the Lakers shut it down.

Armed with the encouragement of Warriors star Draymond Green, Golden State owner Joe Lacob reached out to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to inquire whether James’ apparent public frustration could be interpreted as an opening to discuss a trade, sources said. Buss told Lacob the Lakers had no desire to trade James, but that he would need to seek the answer on James’ state of mind from his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, sources said. As an owner, Buss has operated with the mindset that she wants her star players content with the franchise, and that instructed her thinking on referring Warriors leadership to James’ representation, sources said.

On the other hand, 76ers president Daryl Morey’s inquiry about a potential James trade was immediately shut down by Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.

Lakers Open to Pairing LeBron With His Son Bronny

After James essentially re-committing to the Lakers following the Warriors failed attempt to trade for him, his team is contemplating locking him up by pairing him with his oldest son.

“Not only are rival executives increasingly convinced that James might want out, but they’re also focused on the Bronny James factor, which continues to loom large,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Anthony Slater, and Jovan Buha wrote on February 14. “ The Lakers, per the high-ranking team source, are also willing to explore the notion of adding Bronny James next season.”

James, 39, has repeatedly said in the past that his dream is to play with Bronny and possibly his other son, Bryce, in the NBA before he hangs up his sneakers.

Will the Lakers make his dream come true?