‘Pouting’ Anthony Davis Could Join Lakers Conference Rival This Summer: Report

For the third straight season, the Los Angeles Lakers have had to navigate Anthony Davis missing a significant amount of time through injury.

Unfortunately, that has led to LeBron James operating under an increased minutes load as the Lakers chased a seeding that would see them in contention for the play-in tournament.

According to Colin Cowherd, Davis could be a potential target for the Dallas Mavericks in the off-season, as his relationship with LeBron continues to deteriorate due to the superstar forward holding Davis accountable behind closed doors.

🔊@ColinCowherd: "LeBron and his camp have been frustrated by how many minutes he has to play. They cant depend on Anthony Davis. They are also mad that Darvin Ham is not keeping the pressure on Anthony Davis."

“LeBron and his camp have been frustrated by how many minutes he has to play. They cant depend on Anthony Davis. They are also mad that Darvin Ham is not keeping the pressure on Anthony Davis…I talked to an NBA source who I’ve known for a long time, he said, the Dallas Mavericks and Anthony Davis, keep your eye on it. Anthony Davis is pouting, LeBron’s holding him accountable, LeBron’s not happy with him, AD’s gone into a funk, it’s not coincidence,” Cowherd said on February 15.

In 34 games this season, Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 55.6% from the field.

Anthony Davis Holds New Additions Accountable

When speaking to the media following the Lakers’ loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 13, Davis noted how Los Angeles is still trying to gel together following a slew of new additions at the February 9 trade deadline.

“Just still trying to figure it out. D-Lo [D’Angelo Russell], Malik [Beasely], trying to figure it out. D-Lo mainly because he has the ball in his hands a lot. Then the other guys are trying to figure it out as well off of them. Dennis [Schroder], a little bit myself, Austin [Reaves], Troy [Brown Jr.], like we all trying to figure it out. It’s fairly new. And then Bron when he comes back. So even though we’re clearly new, there still has to be a sense of urgency, but tonight, those guys on the other team just made shots,” Davis said.

The Lakers currently sit 13th in the Western Conference, with time running out for them to make a run to enter the play-in tournament race or directly qualify for the post-season.

Anthony Davis Happy Lakers Added Size

On February 11, following the Lakers’ victory over the Golden State Warriors, Davis praised his team’s recent additions, noting how the team now has some much-needed additional size.

"I just wanted to go out and contribute in a different way." @AntDavis23 on his defensive mindset tonight against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/qgiqlPrkuR — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 12, 2023

“Adding those guys, adding Malik who is like 6’4″ or 6’5″, Austin, all of these guys, we have a bigger group now. It helps with our defense and things of that nature. But as far as the frontcourt, yeah, I mean, Vando, Wenyen, even Rui at times, Bron’s coming back, so playing big has definitely looked good for us. Having two bigs on the floor and it seems to work. Obviously, coaches will continue to test it out and see what works, but it looked good tonight,” Davis said.

The Lakers will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans on February 15 as they look to continue making headway in a tightly contested conference and will be hoping to add another win to their tally before the All-Star break gets underway.