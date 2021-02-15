Injury Diagnosis Delivered for Lakers Star Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis limped to the locker room during the first half against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, re-aggravating the Achilles injury he’s been dealing with.

Davis drove to the rim and was bumped by Denver big man Nikola Jokic, coming up hobbled. He took his free throws and headed to the locker room under his own power, but limping. Kyle Kuzma started in place of Davis.

This is the play that injured Anthony Davis, grabbing at his Achilles. Prayers up for AD. 🙏pic.twitter.com/pkWiSODO8x — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 15, 2021

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Davis re-aggravated his right Achilles tendonosis and there’s some swelling. Davis will reportedly get an MRI on Monday. The team made the news official with their own announcement shortly after.

Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis re-aggravated his right Achilles tendonosis and there's some swelling, source tells ESPN. He will get an MRI on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

The Lakers are looking to keep pace with the Utah Jazz for the best record in the NBA. LeBron James has paced the Lakers with Davis on the shelf nursing the injury, but will need his LA co-star healthy for a repeat effort.

“If he misses an extended period of time, they should be very concerned,” ESPN analyst Paul Pierce said during the halftime show. “It looks like LeBron will have to go into his bag, or the fountain of youth, and carry this team for as long as he can.”

Anthony Davis Has Missed Time With Achilles Injury

Davis missed two games recently because of the injury that the team dubbed “right Achilles tendonosis.” Davis played 35 minutes on Friday against the Grizzlies, dropping 35 points. He said the Achilles was sore after the game.

“It felt great going into the game.” Davis told reporters. “But as you play, you’re always using that Achilles tendon, and it got sore towards the end just because I was constantly moving on it. But it felt great coming into the game, felt great throughout the game, but late game it kind of was bothering me a little bit. I felt like we had the game in hand, and coach felt that way, so I was able to sit down the last two and a half [minutes].”

Anthony Davis Doesn’t Want to Miss More Time

Davis said he wasn’t interested in resting after missing the pair of games, but now may be forced to spend some time recovering as the Lakers look to be at 100% for the postseason.

“It could go away obviously with rest and stuff like that,” Davis said. “But I’m not trying to rest up. I’m just trying to keep it as loose as possible… It’s not the actual Achilles tendon where you guys are thinking about, where it can be scary. It’s — I forgot the name of it — something that’s over it that’s pretty sore, so it’s not the actual tendon, which is why it’s comfortable me to play and get it loose, and why the doctors and training staff are comfortable enough to let me go out there and perform as well.”

Davis was off to a sluggish start to the season, by his standards, at least. His points (22.9), rebounds (8.6) and blocks (1.9) per game are all down from his first-team All-NBA campaign a year ago.

