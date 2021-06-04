Anthony Davis’ Injury: Latest Updates on A.D.’s Status vs. Suns

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis was cleared to play against the Phoenix Suns in Game 6, but the superstar did not look like himself before leaving for the locker room early in the first quarter. Davis is officially listed as questionable to return in Game 6, but it would be a surprise if the All-star returned to the court given how he looked in limited action. Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Davis did not re-injure his groin but continues to struggle to move laterally.

“Source: Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (groin) did not injure his groin strain any further, but the pain intensifies when his mobility is tested,” Haynes noted on Twitter.

Haynes noted prior to tipoff that Davis was cleared to play by the Lakers medical staff who believed he was not at risk to further injure his groin.

The Lakers Cleared A.D. to Play Assessing That He Could Not Further Injure His Groin

Heading into Game 6, Davis was hopeful that his recent treatments would allow him to play against the Suns. Davis was cleared to play but clearly did not look like himself as he struggled moving up and down the court.

“Hopefully all the rehab and treatment that I’m doing pays off and the doctors clear me to go tomorrow,” Davis explained leading up to Game 6, per Yahoo Sports. “I’m getting more treatment tonight, tomorrow and I’ll talk to the doctors before and after I shoot and hopefully everything comes back good where they can clear me. That’s what we’re hoping for.”

LeBron Encouraged A.D. Not to Rush Back From His Injury

According to Haynes, James encouraged Davis not to rush back from his injury even though the big man wanted to play in Game 5. The Lakers season has been defined by injuries to key players with both Davis and James missing significant time during the regular season.

“Davis told teammates he was going to push to play in Game 5, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Haynes detailed. “LeBron James encouraged Davis not to rush it, noting the personal bout he had with the same injury, sources said.”