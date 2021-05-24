Anthony Davis Sends Blunt Message to Lakers After Loss to Suns

Anthony Davis struggled in the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 1 loss to the Phoenix Suns, and the big man looked in the mirror when bluntly assessing the team’s outing. Davis took “full responsibility” for the Lakers’ disappointing first outing against the Suns. The Lakers All-Star had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks going just five-of-16 from the field as the team now faces a familiar 0-1 deficit in the series.

“There’s no way we’re winning a game, let alone a series with me playing the way I played,” Davis explained in his postgame press conference. “So, this is on me. I take full responsibility, for sure. We’ll be better Game 2.”

James on Davis: ‘I Love When A.D. Puts That Pressure on Himself’

After hearing about Davis’ comments, LeBron James admitted he believes it is a good sign for the Lakers as the playoff series continues. James believes Davis will bounce back but loves to see the All-Star not backing away from the pressure.

“It’s always just A.D. being A.D.,” James explained, per Silver Screen and Roll. “Anytime he comes to the press and tells you guys we can’t win with him playing the way he played, he always responds. So I’m looking forward to that. When A.D. is A.D., then we’re the Lakers.”

James does not necessarily agree with Davis that he is the reason for the Lakers dropping Game 1. Yet, the Lakers superstar hinted at wanting to see Davis be more “aggressive” the rest of the series.

“It’s never just one guy, but I love when A.D. puts that pressure on himself,” James added. “We’re a better team when he’s aggressive, we’re a better team when he demands the ball, but we’ve all got to do a lot better as well. Tonight was a great opportunity for us to play better. We didn’t do that, and we look forward to Game 2.”

A.D. on Game 1 Performance: ‘I Kind of Just Got Lost in the Offense’

Heading into the series, much of the chatter about the Lakers’ matchup with the Suns was the team’s expected advantage down low. Just weeks ago, Davis notched 42 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks against the Suns.

Davis believes his underwhelming performance goes back to not being aggressive to start the game. The Lakers big man admitted he may have deferred too much to James and his teammates.

“Usually, I come out the gates very dominant, and I think today we had it going,” Davis explained. “Bron hit a couple threes, we get into the paint [with Drummond]. So, I kind of just got lost in the offense, but I still have to be assertive and find ways to get the ball. It just kind of took me out of rhythm, but that’s on me. I still got to find ways to make plays on that end of the floor, offensively. Like I say, it’s on me. I’m not too worried about my performance. I know I’ll be better. I know we’ll be better in Game 2 as a whole.”