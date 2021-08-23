Analyst Continues to Push Lakers to Trade Anthony Davis for New Superstar

Out of all the star players the Los Angeles Lakers were linked to this offseason, it was a bit surprising that Russell Westbrook was the one they ended up adding. The former MVP is a great player but his fit with the team is questionable. The Lakers have been a lackluster shooting team for a couple of years now and Westbrook is one of the worst shooters in the NBA.

Though he’s not the best fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Los Angeles has one of the most talented big threes in the league. However, a lot can still happen this offseason. Bradley Beal is a superstar who appears on the cusp of wanting out of his current situation with the Washington Wizards.

He’s as loyal as they come but even the most loyal players have a breaking point. If Beal were to request a trade, he’d be one of the most sought-after players on the market. He’s the exact type of player the Lakers would love to have but trading for him would be next to impossible unless they’d be willing to deal Davis. While the big man is coming off a down year, it’s very difficult to imagine Los Angeles would trade him. That said, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd believes that they should.

“I’ve always said he works perfectly for the Lakers,” Cowherd said of Beal on The Herd. “First of all, they were atrocious from 3-point land in the playoffs. They really don’t have shooters. LeBron’s not an elite shooter. Westbrook’s not. This team needs shooting. I’ve said this before … AD is someone I would consider moving. I don’t know if he’s committed. He’s got an injury history. Bradley Beal does not get hurt. He is exactly what the Lakers need.”





Why Beal for Davis Trade Doesn’t Make Sense for Lakers

Cowherd is right about Beal being a perfect fit for the Lakers. He’s an elite offensive player and willing defender. His ability to stay healthy is also a huge positive. If they could have traded for him, the Lakers would’ve been much smarter to trade for Beal before Westbrook.

However, trading Davis for Beal would be a bad move for the team. Yes, he’s coming off his worst season since he was a rookie, but it’s easy to forget that he was widely considered a top-five player in the NBA prior to this most recent season. At his best, Beal has never been considered a top-five player and probably isn’t even considered a top-10. That’s not a knock on Beal but Davis has a higher ceiling than the guard. Plus, if the Lakers traded him, their defense would take a massive hit. Davis is one of the best defensive players in the NBA. Letting him go would turn the Lakers into one of the worst defensive teams in the league.

Lakers Aren’t Trading Davis

There’s absolutely no way the Lakers would even consider trading Davis right now. He’s too valuable on the court and shares an agent with LeBron. The team would never make a big decision without consulting him.

Also, there’s just no reason to trade Davis yet. He’s allowed to have one down year after leading a team to a championship. If he has another bad year, then perhaps it’s time to consider making a move but he’s earned at least one mulligan.

