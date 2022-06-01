Lakers’ Anthony Davis Goes Viral for Dancing Video

LeBron James is always active in the media and on social media during the offseason but the same can’t be said for Anthony Davis. The Los Angeles Lakers star mostly disappears from the spotlight when games stop being played. However, he’ll pop up from time to time.

Though Davis is coming off another disappointing season that was filled with injuries, he appears to be having a good time this offseason. The All-Star big man was seen partying with social media influence FaZe Swagg at a nightclub living his best life.

AD living life 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qWeAVEh8ja — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) May 30, 2022

Davis clearly isn’t letting the bad season keep his spirits down. That doesn’t mean he’s not trying to stay in shape. In a picture that appears to be from the morning before the nightclub video, Davis is looking slim and in shape.

SLIM ANTHONY DAVIS SIGHTING ✨ pic.twitter.com/3ewMaAcZOa — ⁶𓅓 (@OVOLakeShow) May 27, 2022

Obviously, the season didn’t end long ago for the Lakers and there’s a lot of time before they start playing again. Fans will have to hope that he works hard to get his body right this offseason so he doesn’t have another injury-plagued year.

Fans Not Thrilled to See Davis Partying

It’s the offseason for the Lakers so there’s nothing wrong with Davis having fun. He’s got months to prepare to play basketball for next season. However, there are fans who would prefer to see him not do anything but train after a disappointing year.

Instead of partying why not go practice, get healthier & stronger? — Rodj (@rodeejay1125) May 31, 2022

Another off season of no work, good luck. — Michael Burkett (@mike_burkett_) May 31, 2022

AD stole a page out of James Harden's books – partying after a horrible season. — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) May 31, 2022

Davis can’t be expected to be in the gym at all hours of the day. He also didn’t post these videos on his own social media. It’s not like he’s bragging about how much fun he’s having. LeBron has been vacationing all over the world this offseason. It’s just what superstar players do when the season is over. There’s no reason to be concerned about Davis’ work ethic this offseason yet.

What Darvin Ham Hiring Means for Davis?

Opinions of the Lakers are quite low right now after a bad season. Opinions on Davis might be at an all-time low since he entered the league. After the Lakers won a championship in 2020, he was considered one of the five best players in the NBA. He hasn’t looked like the same player over the last two seasons as injuries and poor play have dominated.

The Lakers hired Darvin Ham to replace Frank Vogel as head coach and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes that will have a big effect on Davis.

“If you could get a guy in there that these your superstars are going to respect and listen to, then all of a sudden you could get the best version of Anthony Davis. I’m not worried about LeBron James,” Perkins said on ESPN’s “First Take.”

“See, Darvin Ham is going to do wonders with Anthony Davis. A former player that’s not afraid to be able to get in AD’s face, not afraid to hold AD accountable.”

Davis has all the talent in the world but his body isn’t holding up. That could be due to a lackluster work ethic in the offseason. Regardless, Ham needs to get to the root of the problem and fix Davis because the Lakers will be back in title contention if he plays at the same level as he did in 2020.

