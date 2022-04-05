Lakers Have Come to Decision on Anthony Davis’ Future With Team: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers season could be coming to an end soon, which might be for the best. The team needs to move on from this season and start making major changes. Prolonging it any longer would just delay the inevitable. While it’s clear that changes need to be made, it remains to be seen exactly which changes will happen.

Russell Westbrook obviously needs to be moved but that’s not going to fix the team overnight. There’s been speculation that Anthony Davis could be on the chopping block. After looking spectacular in his first season with the Lakers that ended with a championship, he’s put together back-to-back lackluster campaigns due to injury. Instead of taking over for LeBron James as the No. 1 option, he’s regressed.

Los Angeles could consider trading him and trying to get a haul in return before he loses all of his value. That’s unlikely to happen. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Lakers have no plan to entertain trading Davis:

Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $150 Whether Your Team Wins or Loses During March Madness Los Angeles will be limited in its options for turnover outside of the coaching staff. While some rival executives around the league have wondered about the Lakers’ willingness to discuss trading All-Star forward Anthony Davis this offseason, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation refuted that option will seriously be on the table for Los Angeles brass. Despite Davis’ battle with injury the past two seasons, Lakers figures still harbor faith that a healthy pairing of Davis and LeBron James can once more boast a championship-contending ceiling as it did in 2020.





Too Soon to Trade Davis

It’s easy to forget that the Lakers’ most recent championship happen less than two calendar years ago. Davis and LeBron formed the NBA’s most exciting duo and it looked like a possible dynasty could be brewing. Last season didn’t go according to plan as the two superstars got hurt. However, the team looked like contenders when they were healthy. They had a 2-1 lead on the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs before Davis got hurt again.

If Davis can figure out how to get his body right this offseason, he should return to form. Two bad years in a row should put him on notice. One more lackluster season could seriously damage his career going forward. He deserves another year to turn things around. If he falters, it’s time to consider a big change.

Can Lakers Fix This Mess?

The offseason trade for Russell Westbrook could go down as one of the biggest blunders in NBA history. This Lakers team with DeMar DeRozan, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso would be infinitely better. That’s not to say that it’s a guarantee that all three of those players would be Lakers had the Westbrook trade not happened but it would’ve been much more possible.

If Rob Pelinka is retained as the vice president of basketball operations, he’s going to have a monumental task this offseason. With resources limited, how can he fix this roster? The first order of business is getting off Westbrook’s contract. Perhaps the Indiana Pacers would be interested in a trade surrounding Malcolm Brogdon. Once they get off that contract, they need to do a better job constructing the roster. Less aging veterans and more young players with defensive upside. It’s easier said than done but Pelinka got himself into this mess and now he needs to fix it.

