Lakers Announce Devastating Injury Diagnosis for Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without Anthony Davis for at least a month as he nurses a sprained left knee.

The team officially announced the diagnosis on Davis on Saturday after he exited Friday’s game against the Timberwolves. Davis went down midway through the third quarter after being rolled into by Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels.

Lakers star Anthony Davis has MCL sprain in left knee and will miss at least four weeks, team says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2021

He hobbled to the sideline and made his way down the tunnel. However, Davis stumbled and sat on the floor once he got a few steps down. Davis was already nursing the knee and had it looked at twice this week. He missed two games with left knee soreness.

Laker coach Frank Vogel said that Davis would be evaluated when they landed in Chicago. His Los Angeles co-star LeBron James was worried about the big man following the game.