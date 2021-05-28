Lakers’ Anthony Davis Injured Against Suns Following Scary Play

The Los Angeles Lakers are crossing their fingers that everything is OK with Anthony Davis after the star forward came up limping after a big block against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of Game 3 on Thursday.

Davis chased down Suns guard Devin Booker and blocked his layup, coming up limping after the play. His left leg — which was flexed straight out — buckled as he hit the ground on his way down.

Watch Anthony Davis' left leg https://t.co/HMY4wB3H1d — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) May 28, 2021

Davis could be seen pointing at it while talking to trainers before the half, despite staying in the game.

AD is jumping up and down on his left knee and wincing. He's talking to the trainer's about it now, but it appears he's going to give it a go and start the 2nd half. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) May 28, 2021

He plodded to the locker room and it was noted by Mark Medina of USA Today that he was the last one to leave the court.

Anthony Davis was the last Lakers player to walk off the court. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 28, 2021

Davis started the second half, although he looked less than 100%, moving gingerly up and down the court.

Davis seemed to pick things up as the third quarter end on, even picking up a basket and a foul at the rim and also attempting to throw down a monster jam that ended up popping out.

Davis missed 32 games with leg injuries this season, but both his Achilles issues and calf strain were in his right leg.

Anthony Davis Was Confident Following Rehab for Injury

The Lakers played it extremely safe with Davis, not wanting him to bring him back too soon for something as serious as an Achilles injury. The calf strain he suffered didn’t help either, but the defending champions were able to survive without both Davis and LeBron James in the lineup, albeit they dropped to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

After returning, Davis said he was confident in where he was in terms of his health and was locked in for the postseason.

“I feel great,” Davis said prior to the play-in game against the Warriors. “The progression was something that I definitely wasn’t used to. I never took that many games off at one time — 30 games in one season — so it was different, but it was good, especially in a short offseason, to have that gap where I can get fully healthy and kind of have that offseason that we didn’t have.

“My wind feels good. I have my rhythm back,” Davis continued. “I’m ready to go, I’m locked in for this game tomorrow, and the future for our ball club in these playoffs.”

Anthony Davis Rips Haters Who Call Him Soft

Davis doesn’t have a reputation of being a “tough” guy and has been called soft on occasion by those looking to poke a hole in his game. But Davis, who has eight All-Star selections on his resume and a ring from last season, doesn’t care about what people are saying

“I don’t give a f–k — it’s as simple as that,” Davis told Kyle Goon of the O.C. Register. “If there are people who say that, most of them probably never were in the game. I really don’t care.

“I have nothing to prove to anyone,” he said. “I don’t think I have anything to prove to myself; only being another champion. That’s really it. I want to be able to win multiple championships; this is another opportunity for me to do so.”

On the other sideline, Suns guard Chris Paul continues to deal with a shoulder injury that he suffered in Game 1. Paul played just 23 minutes in Game 2, but eclipsed that before the third quarter was over.

