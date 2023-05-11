Lakers Receive Critical Anthony Davis Injury Update Ahead of Game 6: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have received a critical Anthony Davis injury update ahead of Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors.

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT, Davis is expected to play in Game 6 barring a setback. The eight-time All-Star got elbowed in the head by Warriors center Kevon Looney in Game 5 and was placed in a wheelchair. However, it appears Davis didn’t suffer a concussion.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (head injury) is expected to be available for Game 6 on Friday barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 11, 2023

Game 6 is on May 12 at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are undefeated at home in the 2023 playoffs. Davis is averaging 21.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.4 blocks in the postseason while shooting 52.9% from the field and 86.2% from the free-throw line. The 30-year-old is putting up 22.4 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game in the Warriors series.

If the Lakers lose Game 6, Game 7 will be on May 14 in Golden State at the Chase Center.

LeBron James Talks About Anthony Davis’ Injury

Lakers superstar LeBron James briefly spoke about Davis’ injury during his postgame press conference with reporters following the Game 5 loss. The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP said the medical team told him and his teammates that Davis was doing better after the initial hit.

“I didn’t see the shot,” James said. “I just seen the aftermath. But the medical team seems to say he’s been doing better. So that’s what matters the most.”

The Lakers lost Game 5 by a final score of 121-106. Davis played 32 minutes before getting hurt and finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, James put up 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes.

LeBron James Dubbed Anthony Davis the Best Defensive Player in the NBA After Game 4

James called Davis the best defensive player in the NBA after the Lakers won Game 4. Davis leads the postseason in rebounds per game and blocks per game.

“Man, he the best defensive player in the league,” James said. “I mean, you know. I think the league knows it as well. Not many guys that can protect the rim at all costs and also switch out on point guards, switch out on guys like Steph. Steph is a hell of a player, had a hell of a game. I think he even had a triple-double. But we trust AD guarding anybody in this league and he showed that.”

Former Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins also had high praise for Davis, telling Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on FanDuel TV that Davis is “probably the most talented two-way player to ever touch the floor.”

“He’s probably the most talented two-way player to ever touch the floor,” Cousins said. “When he’s committed and when his mind is focused and in the right place, he’s on any given night gonna be the best player on the floor on both ends. Just his versatility alone. We’ve praised his versatility since he stepped foot in the league. We know what he is on the defensive side of the ball. Like I said, when he’s locked in and focused, and also when his health is in a good place, he’s one of the best players to touch the floor.

“So we’re witnessing that now. He’s dominating in this series. He’s a game-changer every night for this team regardless if he’s scoring or not. He’s just a special, special talent. He’s shown it throughout his entire career.”