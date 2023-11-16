Lakers’ Anthony Davis Ripped by Fans After 9-Point Performance

The Los Angeles Lakers were hot heading into their November 15 game against the Sacramento Kings. However, that hot streak cooled down almost as soon as they touched the court.

The Lakers got blown out 125-110 and the game was never close. The biggest story to come out of the game was the poor performance from Anthony Davis. He had nine points in 35 minutes, which is his worst performance of the season in a game that he finished healthy.

Needless to say, fans were not impressed with Davis and took shots at him on X.

Consistency has been the biggest knock against Davis in recent years. While he almost always puts up an elite effort on defense, his offense can be very hit-or-miss. Out of 11 games this season, he has scored less than 20 points in five of them. For context, 38-year-old LeBron James has scored less than 20 points three times in 11 games.

It’s still early in the season and there’s time for Davis to get into rhythm. That said, it should concern the Lakers that the same issues he’s been dealing with in recent years continue to plague him.

Anthony Davis Discusses Poor Performance

Anthony Davis is dealing with some injury issues with his hip right now but isn’t trying to use that as an excuse. He took accountability for his poor performance against the Kings.

“I just played bad,” Davis said during his November 15 media availability, via ESPN. “I’m not going to put it on anything. … It was just missed shots. I just played like s*** tonight. It’s that simple.”

While he’s not using the injury as an excuse, he did acknowledge that playing a back-to-back is difficult when he’s not 100%.

“I’m still treating it every day,” Davis said. “Obviously, you don’t get that day to really attack it with the back-to-back. But it is what it is. I suit up, I will play. I got to be more effective. Obviously, it was still bothering me a little bit, but I still got to go out there and do my job.”

He’s having a hard time but he’s not planning to take time off anytime soon.

“I’ll be fine,” he said. “Yeah, I’ll play. For sure.”

LeBron James Talks Upcoming Schedule

The Lakers are 6-6 right now, which puts them in eighth place in the Western Conference. That’s certainly better than the 2-10 start through 12 games last season but there’s still room for improvement.

LeBron James spoke about the upcoming stretch for the Lakers.

“We have too many games that’s coming up on top of us very soon and they’re going to be flying,” James said during his November 15 media availability. “This is three in four nights. We play Friday. We play Sunday. We got a lot of games coming. You learn from some of the mistakes. You learn from some of the good things. But then you move on.”

The Lakers are missing some key players with Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent missing time with injuries. The Western Conference is loaded with good teams right now so they can’t afford to fall behind in the standings. The team will need more consistent play for Anthony Davis if they hope to start moving up.