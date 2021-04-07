First Photo of Lakers’ ‘Big 3’ Goes Viral, LeBron James Reacts

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are typically pretty active on social media, especially when a new player is brought to the team. For whatever reason, neither guy has had anything to say about Andre Drummond joining the team. That isn’t because the Los Angeles Lakers teammates haven’t met.

We’ll still have to wait a while before we see the three together on the court but we’ve finally been able to see them next to each other. During Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, the camera caught a picture of Drummond, Davis and LeBron sitting next to each other that is going viral.

These three men could do some really big things together once they get healthy. LeBron saw the photo making the rounds and posted about it himself.

The Lakers have been trying to form a big three for a while now. Though Drummond might only be around for this one season, he could end up being a star for the team.

Davis’ Return Could Be Soon

This has been a very tough season for the Lakers. They’ve been hit by a ton of injuries. The most notable has been to Anthony Davis. He’s missed a lot of time so far and hasn’t played since February 14th. Los Angeles hasn’t given many details on when he might return but it could be soon, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

“Davis has missed the past 23 games because of persistent Achilles’ tendon discomfort and an adjacent calf strain,” Stein wrote. “There is some hope within the organization that he will return to the lineup after the Lakers’ five-game Eastern Conference swing underway, but any injury that involves the Achilles’ tendon, no matter how purportedly mild, is going to spook people until Davis gets back on the floor. Achilles’ tendon injuries remain the most feared in the sport.”

If Stein is correct, this would mean that Davis could return on April 15th against the Boston Celtics. That also happens to be the first game that Staples Center will be welcoming back fans. That would be a perfect time for Davis to make his triumphant return.

LeBron’s Return Could Also Be Near

While it looks like Davis could return very soon, the Lakers will need to wait a bit longer for LeBron to get back. He was seen walking around without his boot, so that’s a really good sign. Stein seems to think that the superstar could be back by the end of April.

“James has missed the past nine games after sustaining a high-ankle sprain during a game against Atlanta on March 20,” Stein wrote. “The reflex assumption, because this is James, is that he will return by month’s end and duly return to elite form. Given that James is 36, and in his 18th season, we should probably also acknowledge the possibility that his recovery won’t be seamless.”

LeBron’s return might be contingent on how the Lakers play without him. If Drummond and Davis can get the team back on track, that means the 36-year-old could take a bit more time to recover. There’s no doubt that LeBron is the team’s most valuable player but Davis is elite and can lead Los Angeles to some wins. The last thing the Lakers need to is to have LeBron rush himself back and get hurt again.

