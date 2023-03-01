Anthony Davis Issues Statement on LeBron James Injury After Crushing Update

Since the trade deadline, things have been looking up for the Los Angeles Lakers. The additions of D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley greatly improve the ceiling of the Lakers, but unfortunately, the injury bug has found its way to LA.

Russell went down with a sprained ankle in a recent win over the Golden State Warriors, and a recent update revealed that LeBron James is going to miss significant time. After the Lakers’ Tuesday night loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Anthony Davis spoke about what the team will have to do with James sidelined.

“We got a great team. I mean, more than enough to go out and get wins,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We got more than enough to get a win tonight. More than enough to get to win tomorrow. And so on and so forth. Just compete like we did tonight, and don’t turn the ball over. Guys, I think, played extremely hard. Obviously, his presence on the floor, his voice, his playmaking ability, scoring ability will definitely be missed, but other guys just got to step up. I’ll have to step up and just come out and be aggressive.”

The injury to James threatens to completely derail the Lakers’ season, as they are already fighting an uphill battle. If they want to have a chance at even sniffing the Play-In Tournament, everyone on the team will need to play at an extremely high level.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, James will be reassessed in two weeks, but even after that, there’s no guarantee that he will be ready to go.

“ESPN Sources: LeBron James’s right foot is expected to be reassessed in two weeks to see how much progress he’s made, but timeline on return expected to extend beyond that checkpoint. Where Lakers reside in standings by then could impact how soon it makes sense for him to return,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Jarred Vanderbilt Discusses Defending Luka Doncic

One of the players who already seems ready to step up for the Lakers is Vanderbilt. He put on an impressive showing in the Lakers’ recent win over the Dallas Mavericks, locking up superstar Luka Doncic on the defensive end. After the game, he discussed what it was like to guard Doncic.

“My mindset was to just make him uncomfortable,” Vanderbilt said via the NBA Interviews YouTube Channel. “He’s a hell of a player when he’s comfortable and gets into his rhythm and gets into his zone. I was just trying to disrupt that, just picking him up 94, making him work.”

Anthony Davis Praises Jarred Vanderbilt’s Defense

In addition to Vanderbilt’s comments about his own defense, Davis also had something to say about his teammate. He praised Vanderbilt for the work he did on that side of the ball.

“Very valuable,” Davis said of Vanderbilt via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Being down 27, 14 at half, and he comes out and sets the tone for us defensively on Luka. Getting some steals, making him shoot some tough shots, and his rebounding on both ends of the floor. It just started an effect for our group to lock in defensively. And like on the other end, he knows guys like to play off of him, and making sure he knew how to play off of it. Whether it’s corner cutting, crashing to the glass, getting us extra possessions. So, his value for our team, you can’t even put it into words, what he brings and does for us. So, having a player like that definitely helps us.”