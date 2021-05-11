Leaked Clip of AD Threatening to Expose LeBron’s Locker Goes Viral

This season has been very tough for the Los Angeles Lakers. After a red hot start, the wheels quickly started to fall off after Anthony Davis got hurt. Shortly after the All-Star big man went down, LeBron James also suffered an injury that’s forced him to miss weeks. Instead of being the top seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers would be lucky if they could move up to the sixth spot before the season ends.

Despite the trials and tribulations, Davis and LeBron appear to still be in good spirits. The two superstars are the most important players on the team and part of the reason the Lakers have been so good is that they get along so well. LeBron is nearing his return to the court but that isn’t stopping Davis from antagonizing him.

During an Instagram Live, LeBron was sitting in a cold tub relaxing. Davis decided to disturb his peace and threatened to show the world what’s in his teammate’s locker to show the world some “exclusives.” LeBron strongly protested.

Davis didn’t end up showing his fans what’s in LeBron’s locker but it’s good to see the two as chummy as ever. We haven’t seen much of the two together this season but it’s clear they still have a strong rapport.

Can Davis & LeBron Save the Season?

The Lakers have been down in the dumps for a while now. The team stayed afloat while Davis and LeBron were out but have been playing much worse as of late. They previously had a lock on the fifth seed in the Western Conference but it’s looking likely that they’ll end the season as the seventh seed. That will mean Los Angeles will have to play either the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.

As the seventh seed, the Lakers will get two shots at securing their spot in the playoffs. Due to how they’ve played recently, the team could be in trouble. Luckily, LeBron should be returning soon. It’s hard to fathom a world in which the superstar isn’t able to lead his team to a single win against an eighth seed. Also, Davis has been playing a lot better over the last couple of games. If LeBron can actually get somewhat healthy before the play-in tournament, the Lakers shouldn’t have anything to worry about.

Are Lakers Still Title Contenders?

Based on how things have gone for the Lakers over the last couple of months, it’s easy to discount them as real title contenders. They’ve been banged up and many players have been inconsistent. However, it’s easy to forget that many doubted Los Angeles heading into last year’s playoffs. In fact, some even thought they’d lose to the eighth seed Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

Obviously, the Lakers ended up dominating the West en route to a championship. Circumstances are different this year as the team didn’t have nearly the same injury issues last season. That said, this team has shown the ability to flip the switch in the playoffs. Until proven otherwise, the Lakers still have a strong shot at getting to the NBA Finals.

