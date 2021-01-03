LeBron James’ Hilarious Troll Job on Anthony Davis Goes Viral

There are few superstar duos in the NBA that have worked as well as the Anthony Davis-LeBron James pairing. The two Los Angeles Lakers star just seem to get along. Not only that, they fit together perfectly on the court. LeBron and Davis like to poke fun at each other from time to time. Davis has gotten some good jabs in but LeBron got him with his latest troll job.

In a recent game against the San Antonio Spurs, Davis went up to shoot a free throw and while LeBron was on the bench, he couldn’t help but mock his teammate’s jab step move. Kyle Kuzma seemed to enjoy the performance.

It’s good to see that the Lakers’ chemistry still hasn’t been affected by the fact that they won a championship. They’ve put together a group of guys who get along very well. That level of chemistry is really important right now as fans still aren’t allowed at most games.

Davis Finally Has Breakout Game

This season got off to a rough start for Davis. He missed a game early with an injury and put up a 13 point dud against the Portland Trail Blazers. Considering the Lakers’ short offseason, it’s okay that Davis got off to a slow start but it looks like he’s heating back up.

On Friday against the Spurs, Davis had his best game of the season as he scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. It’s not a surprise that he had a big game but it’s definitely a good sight. Big men, a lot of times, have to rely on others to get them involved. Davis has fallen victim to that from time to time. However, he’s good enough to where he can get himself involved if he has to.

Frank Vogel Believes Davis Can Reach Another Level

Davis is already one of the five best players in the NBA but it’s possible he can be even better. There aren’t a lot of 6-foot-10 people who can handle the ball and shoot as well as Davis can. While he had an excellent season last year, head coach Frank Vogel believes the big man can be even better this season.

“I think so. Obviously, he played at a pretty damn high-level last year, but he’s a guy that is never satisfied,” Vogel said, via Silver Screen & Roll. “[He] continues to work on getting better and growing his game.”

Davis is only 27-years-old so there’s no reason to believe that he’s hit his ceiling quite yet. There’s a lot of confidence that comes with winning a championship. Now that he’s gotten over that hump, he could reach MVP status in the near future. Plus, people forget that last season was Davis’ first year with the Lakers. Another year under his belt in the same system will only make things easier for him.

“I think a second year in the system with the core and what we established last year should benefit him, but he’s always going to want to continue to improve his game,” Vogel said.

