Lakers Loss Linked to Anthony Davis’ Communication Woes

Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham cited Anthony Davis‘ lost voice as a factor in their defensive breakdown against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, February 22, which hastened their 128-110 loss.

“Definitely. You have to cover it up,” Ham told reporters after the loss. “You’re not going to get through a game like this with that type of firepower with that type of head of the snake, in terms of Steph [Curry], without everyone talking and being alert and ready and doing our work early and being in position early.

“It’s not going to be a cookie-cutter game plan. It’s going to be times where you’re going to play perfect defense and they’re going to score. It’s times when you have to give multiple efforts and you have to yell and communicate with your teammates. Him having a little trouble with his voice tonight definitely impacted the game. My hat’s off to him. He still came out and did the best job he could under the circumstances.”

But Ham refused to dwell on it and not use it as an excuse for their poor defensive effort.

“It’s not just him though,” Ham quickly added. “Everyone has to talk and cover for their teammates.”

Davis did not speak to reporters after the game.

Warriors Cut Lakers Down to Size

With Davis incommunicado, the Warriors took advantage of it.

They cut the Lakers down to size, leading in rebounding (48-41), second chance scoring (23-13) and fastbreak points (13-10) aside from cooking them from long distance (16-10).

Twice in the fourth quarter, Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis escaped for two easy baskets off a pick-and-roll as Davis failed to communicate the defensive switch.

Davis, though, tried his best to carry the Lakers with 27 points and 15 rebounds with 3 blocks. But his herculean effort was not enough to keep Stephen Curry and the Warriors from cooking.

The loss narrowed the gap to just half-game separating the two storied franchises in the Western Conference standings heading into the stretch run.

LeBron James Returns vs. Spurs

Davis will get much-needed help as LeBron James is scheduled to rejoin them on Friday night at home against the visiting San Antonio Spurs.

“We will get an official word [Friday] morning and see but in all likelihood [James] should be out there [Friday against the Spurs],” Lakers coach Darvin Ham told reporters after their 128-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, February 22, on the road.

James watched the Lakers lose to his longtime rival, Curry, who erupted for 32 points on 6 of 13 3-point shooting and 8 assists, with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.

James revealed during the NBA All-Star weekend that he sought treatment to make his ankle ready for the stretch run.

“I did seek treatment the last few days, trying to get my ankle as strong and as back to where I feel confident that I can finish off this last third of the season,” James told reporters before Sunday’s All-Star game.

He also added he had another treatment on Monday, February 19.

The Lakers enter Friday’s game against the Spurs ninth in the West with a 30-27 record.