Lakers Star Anthony Davis Sounds Off After Lakers Late-Game Collapse

There was plenty of blame to go around after the Los Angeles Lakers blew a big lead and fell on a buzzer-beater against the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Coach Darvin Ham was not shy to shoulder most of the blame after the tough loss, saying the result falls on him for not making the right adjustments as Indiana clawed their way back into the game.

“I think us not taking advantage in terms of continuing to play downhill, play with force, continue to move the ball,” Ham said, via Spectrum. “It’s just one of those things when you get a lead like that, the free throw line allows you to maintain your lead. I wish we would have been a lot more aggressive, continue playing with pace and also continue to be organized and move the ball. And that falls on me. That falls on me. I’ll take responsibility for that…I have to do a better job of keeping us organized during those stretches offensively.”

But star big man Anthony Davis was not a fan of Ham being the scapegoat. Davis — who had 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocks — feels like the Lakers are too experienced to be losing games in that fashion.

“It’s not just on him. It’s on us too,” Davis said. “I mean, we got enough years in the league for the guys that were on the floor late game to execute. Obviously, he’s a coach, you take the blame. But it’s on us players to go out there and execute.

“We know what we’re doing. We’re talented enough and smart enough on the floor to win a basketball game like that. … So it’s not on him.”

Ham Says Lakers Got Too Reliant on Westbrook

Russell Westbrook had one of his best performances as a Laker off the bench, registering 24 points on 10-for-18 shooting with six assists and pumping up the crowd on every occasion.

However, Ham felt the Lakers turned to the former MVP-turned-sixth-man too much in the second half, which allowed Indiana to hang around.

“We can’t be in situations where we’re throwing [him] the ball and everyone is standing and we’re dribbling out the clock, dribbling out the clock,” Ham said. “Now we’re waiting on someone to go one-on-one versus the world. That’s tough. That’s a huge responsibility to have to score in those situations.”

Westbrook also accounted for six turnovers in the loss.

LeBron James Tips Cap to Indiana After Loss

Davis had just two shots in the fourth quarter, which is a tough stat considering the tear he’s been on lately. LeBron James went 2-of-8 shooting the ball in the final quarter but Ham was OK with his shot selection.

“Those are looks he normally makes, so the ball just didn’t happen to go in tonight,” Ham said. “I’m totally comfortable with him shooting those shots.”

James gave the Pacers credit for battling back after looking like they were out of it multiple times.

“Everything has to go wrong in order for you to lose a game like that, and everything went wrong,” James said. “And you got to tip your hat to Indiana. They kept fighting. They kept pushing.”

The Lakers will try to get back on track when they face the Blazers at home on Wednesday.