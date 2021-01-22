Lakers Star Gets Brutally Honest: ‘I Think I Suck Right Now’

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to bounceback on Thursday night with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks. They are now one of only two teams in the NBA to not lose back-to-back games, along with the Clippers. The moves the team made in the offseason appear to be paying off and they continue to roll.

However, Los Angeles has gotten to their NBA-leading 12-4 record while star big man Anthony Davis hasn’t been playing to the level expected of him. His 21.1 points a game is the lowest he’s averaged since his second year in the league. Davis had a solid effort against the Bucks as he scored 18 points and nine rebounds but he’s not happy with how he’s been playing.

“Right now, to be hard on myself, man, I think I suck right now,” Davis said after Thursday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks. “I’m not making shots. I’m not making free throws. But I think tonight my aggressiveness, just being a [post-up threat] and getting to the paint, allowed guys to get open.”

Davis’ Play Has Been Underwhelming

Davis is still playing at a high level. 21.1 points a game with nine rebounds and 1.9 blocks isn’t anything to be ashamed about. That said, Davis has cemented himself as one of the best players in the NBA and he usually puts up much better numbers.

Last year, he led the Lakers with 26.1 points a game. He’s capable of being a lot better than he has been. Los Angeles shouldn’t be too worried quite yet. The team reportedly expected him to take some time to get back into a rhythm this season. It’s still early in the season and the Lakers probably aren’t too worried. Davis will turn things around eventually and return to his dominant form.

He believes he knows what needs to be done for him to play better.

“My aggressiveness tonight,” Davis said, “that’s the only way I feel like I’m gonna get out of this funk or whatever that I’m in.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself to be a better basketball player every game, and that’s what I’m gonna continue to do.”

LeBron James Praises Davis

Davis was able to make some impressive passes against the Bucks and it’s an area he’s been trying to improve. LeBron James is impressed with how the big man has developed.

“He’s continuing to grow every single game. Every single film session, we kind of break those things down — what he sees on the floor,” LeBron said. “Tonight was another example of him just seeing the other side of the floor and putting the ball on time, on target and guys knocking it down.”

Davis is still just 27-years-old so he’s just entering his athletic prime. If he can also become an elite passer, he’d seemingly have no weaknesses in his game. LeBron is a strong mentor for Davis to have and it’s clear that the partnership is paying off in a big way.

