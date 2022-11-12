Lakers Star Anthony Davis Takes Shot at Russell Westbrook After Loss

Anthony Davis took an apparent shot at Los Angeles Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook after the Los Angeles Lakers’ latest loss on Friday to the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers hung around despite LeBron James being sidelined due to injury, losing 120-114 and dropping to 2-10 this season. An especially rough stretch by Westbrook at the end of the first half helped give the Kings an extra spark.

In the final minute of the second quarter, Westbrook was called for a technical, turned the ball over twice — which led to buckets by the Kings — and was committed a take foul. Westbrook’s unfortunate string of plays aided Sacramento as they went on 14-5 run to close the half.

“We have our moments where our IQ is very high. We have our moments where our IQ is very low,” Davis said after the game.

He then got more specific, honing in on the end of the first half, which appeared to be a clear shot a Westbrook.

“Couple ‘my bads’ at the end of the first half, and they go on a 14-5 run. Certain moments where we can’t have ‘my bads.’ It’s good that guys are seeing their mistakes and owning them but we gotta try to limit those ‘my bads’ to 2-3 per game,” Davis said.

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Backs Westbrook After Loss

Westbrook played 34 minutes in the loss and did some good. He had 21 points, 11 assists and four rebounds, also hitting four of his seven 3-point attempts. However, he turned the ball over five times and was minus-13.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham has been very supportive of Westbrook and maintained that stance after the team’s 10th loss.

“I thought there were some unfortunate plays that he would normally make. But if I had to do it all over again, I would put him in the same situations,” Ham said. “I’ve got certain things that stick out in my mind, but without going over the film, I can’t really get into detail.”

Davis Gets Blunt on Locker Room Morale

The Lakers are 12 games into the season and currently sit in the basement of the Western Conference, tied with the Rockets for the worst record in the NBA.

Davis didn’t hold back when talking about the morale in the locker room after a fifth-straight loss.

“The energy around our locker room feels like 2-10,” Davis said.

Davis — who battled through sickness to be available — finished the game with 24 points and 14 rebounds to go with three assists and two blocks. His problem has been a lack of aggression for a full four quarters but the guys in the Lakers’ locker room are fully behind him.

“This is his team and we’re gonna ride him until the wheels fall off,” Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV said after the loss to the Kings.

The Lakers reshaped their roster in the offseason and a string of recent injuries and ailments has prevented LA from finding its most effective combinations on the court.

“As a staff we have to continue to grind it out and work and find the combinations to make it work,” Ham said. “We had the game down there to the end. We had some bad fouls and turnovers. At the end of the day we have to be on the same page and compete.”

The Lakers will have another chance to turn things around when they face to Brookly Nets on Sunday.