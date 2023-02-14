Anthony Davis Sounds Off on Lakers Roster After Recent Trades

On February 11, the new-look Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 109-103.

When speaking to the media following the contest, Davis discussed the Lakers’ new-look roster and praised the amount of size his team now has at its disposal.

"I just wanted to go out and contribute in a different way." @AntDavis23 on his defensive mindset tonight against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/qgiqlPrkuR — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 12, 2023

“Adding those guys, adding Malik who is like 6’4″ or 6’5″, Austin, all of these guys, we have a bigger group now. It helps with our defense and things of that nature. But as far as the frontcourt, yeah, I mean, Vando, Wenyen, even Rui at times, Bron’s coming back, so playing big has definitely looked good for us. Having two bigs on the floor and it seems to work. Obviously, coaches will continue to test it out and see what works, but it looked good tonight,” Davis said.

The Lakers are yet to see their roster at full strength, as LeBron James missed their February 13 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers while Mo Bamba served a suspension.

Davis Has Previously Spoken of Playing With Another Big

During a November 9 media availability, Anthony Davis discussed his preference for playing alongside an additional big man, noting how he feels it gives him more freedom to be impactful on both the defensive and offensive side of the court.

AD is taking a direct shot at Rob Pelinka & Jeanie buss to get him some reliable big men. He’s never liked playing the 5, and plays better at the 4. pic.twitter.com/gyBh19pSqh — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) November 9, 2022

“I was able to roam a lot, I was playing the four then, JaVale (McGee) was playing the five, and Dwight (Howard) was playing the five. You know, guarding the perimeter, and I got those guys behind me, or weakside helps, we were getting blocks from the weak side. Now, when I’m the five, I’m the one in the actions, pick-and-rolls, the one guarding the post – things like that…In 19-20, I was a roamer, when I can be on whoever the forward is and roam around and help protect everyone, it’s tough for me to do that when I’m guarding the five,” Davis told reporters.

It would appear that the Lakers front office heard what Davis was saying, as now, the Lakers have a legitimate amount of size in their rotation and can run out lineups that sees the superstar big man play at his preferred position of power forward.

D’Angelo Russell Looking For Ways to Fit With Star Duo

When speaking to the media following the Lakers’ February 11 victory, D’Angelo Russell shared his thoughts on what it’s going to take for him to mesh with his new superstar teammates, with the returning Laker noting that it’s on him to fit in with what Davis and James already have going.

“Obviously what they have going works. So for me to fit with them, I got to figure out how I can fit. I think that’s gonna happen over time and experience.” @Dloading on fitting in with LeBron and AD. pic.twitter.com/QDlQj0sSyM — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 12, 2023

“I don’t know. I think it’s going to be an experience,” Russell said via Spectrum SportsNet. “Obviously, what they have going works, so for me to fit in with them, I gotta figure out how I can fit. I think that’s going to happen over time and experience. We got a few games left; it’s not like we have the whole season ahead of us, so making every moment count. I think communication is going to smooth that process and make it efficient.”

During Russell’s first game back in purple and gold, he provided a significant boost for his new team with 15 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field.