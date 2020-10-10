Fans Demand Suspension for Lakers Star Anthony Davis

A bum ankle might not be the only problem for Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis in the NBA Finals.

Video has emerged of Davis elbowing Heat forward Jae Crowder in the head behind a play, leading many to call for a suspension of the Lakers star. Davis was not called for a foul in-game and the NBA has not issued a statement on the play. It’s hard to tell if the act was intentional or not from Davis, who does not have a reputation for being a cheap player.

Here is a better look at Anthony Davis hitting Jae Crowder in the face, and shown in comparison to Draymond's suspension-worthy crotch punch in 2016: pic.twitter.com/lYScUROVEY — Playoff Parakeet A. Cortes (@Ryan_Cortes) October 10, 2020

If the NBA reviews the play, the league could issue Davis a retroactive technical or flagrant foul. The league could also fine the former top overall pick for his actions. A suspension, however, is extremely unlikely, given the nature of the act and Davis’ reputation.

However, fans have been quick to point out Draymond Green’s groin shot in 2016 on LeBron James which resulted in a missed game. That being said, Green’s suspension happened because he had too many flagrant foul points accumulated in the playoffs, not simply because of the act.

Current Lakers guard J.R. Smith was suspended during the playoffs for throwing a similar blow at Crowder in the 2015 playoffs while with the Cavaliers. However, he clearly connected with the strike and was tossed from the game.

The Anthony Davis hit is being compared to this JR Smith hit to the face of Crowder a few years ago, which got a 2-game suspension in the playoffs for JR. pic.twitter.com/5ych0pynb3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 10, 2020

Heat Fans Call for Anthony Davis Suspension

While a suspension is unlikely, that didn’t stop Heat fans — and Laker-haters — from pleading their case on social media.

“I want a fair series, don’t get me wrong, but if Draymond was suspended for a slap to Bron’s kingly region in the Finals, this unquestionably should be a suspension on Anthony Davis,” one fan wrote.

“NBA: you have two clear shots that show Anthony Davis purposely punched Crowder in the face. This merits a one-game suspension,” another fan wrote.

@nba you have 2 clear shots that show Anthony Davis purposely punched Crowder in the face. This merits a 1 game suspension. https://t.co/QShOWBbN9R — Daniel Solana (@DanielS_555) October 10, 2020

What makes the suspension even more unlikely is that neither team spoke of the play in the postgame. The most likely scenario is that Davis draws a slap on the wrist and a hard-fought series continues with all the stars on the court.

Anthony Davis Listed as Probable for Game 6

Davis came up limping in the first half of Game 5 after colliding with Heat veteran Andre Iguodala. Things looked very grim initially, with “Achilles” becoming a trending term on Twitter as Davis rubbed that area of his leg after checking out of the game. But he turned out to be OK, playing 42 minutes in the loss with what was designated as a reaggravated a heel injury — something he suffered against the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. However, despite logging the big minutes, Davis was hobbled and didn’t provide his usual presence down the stretch.

“[Andre Iguodala] kind of stepped on it. Re-aggravated it. But I’ll be fine on Sunday,” Davis told reporters after Game 5. “Went out the end of the first and it just kind of just wore off and got back to normal. Just kept moving around. Just trying not to sit down. Get that adrenaline going and I was able to keep going and keep playing.”

Anthony Davis (right heel contusion) is listed as probable for Game 6 Goran Dragic (foot) is listed as doubtful for Game 6 pic.twitter.com/MlPyQU7uA0 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 10, 2020

Davis is being listed as probable for Game 6. On the Heat side, guard Goran Dragic, who tore his left plantar fascia in Game 1 of the series, is doubtful. The Lakers are a 5-point favorite for Sunday’s contest.

