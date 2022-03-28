Lakers’ Anthony Davis Takes Major Step in Return from Injury

Anthony Davis has been out since February 16 due to a right mid-foot sprain he suffered against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers star big man has sustained two severe injuries this season, the first one being an MCL sprain that sidelined him for 17 consecutive games.

Davis didn’t need surgery for either of his injuries and he’s apparently made sound progress in his second rehab. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters on March 28 that Davis went through his first full practice since suffering the mid-foot sprain.

Frank Vogel on the Lakers’ practice today: Anthony Davis went through a full, live practice for the first time since he suffered the mid-foot sprain. LeBron James used the practice time to undergo treatment on the swelling in his left ankle. Both are listed as doubtful for DAL — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 28, 2022

This is huge news for the Lakers, who are coming off an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Los Angeles had a 23-point lead and still lost. To make matters worse, LeBron James sprained his left ankle is being listed as doubtful for the Dallas Mavericks game on March 29.

It looks like Davis won’t make his grand return against the Mavericks, but the Chicago native could play by the first week of April.

ESPN Reported Davis Could Be Suiting up for Games by First Week of April

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Davis could be suiting up for games by the first week of April. The one-time champion is averaging 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds on the season while shooting 53.7% from the field.

“If everything continues to progress well in Davis’ rehab, the All-Star big man could be suiting up for games by the first week of April, at the earliest, sources told ESPN. The Lakers have gone 18-7 in the past two postseasons when Davis and James were in the lineup and able to finish the game. That’s the stat that keeps L.A.’s locker room believing, despite how difficult this season has been,” McMenamin reported.

The Lakers are in 10th place in the Western Conference standings after losing to the Pelicans. They have eight games left in the regular season and Davis told reporters on March 13 that he was “very optimistic” about playing again this campaign.

Davis Wants to Play Again

Some pundits believe the Lakers should shut Davis and LeBron down since the team is a walking disaster. Los Angeles is only one game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs for the 10th spot in the West. If they fall out of the top 10, the Lakers wouldn’t even make the play-in tournament.

However, LeBron has said multiple times that he won’t sit out despite his ailing knee and now new ankle injury and Davis is in the same boat.

“I’m very optimistic about it,” Davis said on March 13. “I’m trying to get back on the court as soon as possible. As far as a number or something, I would love to say 100, but with only a certain amount of games yet, not 100 percent sure. … When it first happened, I heard the crunching, like everything in my foot, and the first thing I heard, when I looked up and I just saw either Royce O’Neale or Donovan Mitchell turn around like, ‘Oh sh*t.’ And when I looked down, and I couldn’t move my foot, my first thought was, ‘Please let it not be broken.’”

It will be interesting to see if Davis and LeBron play together again this season.