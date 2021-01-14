Lakers’ Anthony Davis Had Hilarious Reaction to Toe Injury News

In his press conference after the Lakers’ win over the Rockets on Tuesday, coach Frank Vogel let it slip that big man Anthony Davis had, during the game, injured the big toe on his left foot, and that the injury could keep Davis out for the team’s next game against the Thunder.

In the end, the injury was not bad enough to warrant sitting out. Davis was cleared to play in the Lakers’ return home.

Anthony Davis (toe) felt good this morning, and is good to play tonight at OKC. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 13, 2021

Still, on Tuesday, it was clear that Davis did not know that Vogel had told anyone about the injury. When he took his turn in front of the camera for the Lakers’ virtual press conference, Davis was surprised to hear a question about the toe.

“Oh, man,” a stunned Davis said, “you all get f****** news fast as s***, don’t you all? God d***.”

Davis described the play.

"We're starting to be the team we want to be which starts with our defense." @AntDavis23 with @LakersReporter on the #Lakers defensive effort and an update on his hurt toe from tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/IX1h1Xa9Sn — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 13, 2021

“It was on a play with a rebound, but I was falling to the ground, I tried to kick it to LeBron, I think he ended up saving it and I forgot the rest of the play,” he said. “It’s kind of like I just kicked the floor with my toe. I got X-rays to make sure everything was fine. It’s a little sore now.”

Anthony Davis Dominated vs. Rockets

The Lakers will gladly welcome Davis back into the lineup because he has been dominant in the team’s past two games, both blowout wins over Houston. Davis scored 46 points in the two games, on just 20 field-goal attempts. He made 16 of them and was 13-for-14 from the free-throw line. Davis also blocked eight shots in the two games and was a plus-50 in terms of on-court plus/minus.

BLOCK of the Night: January 12th 👉 Anthony Davis of the @Lakers pic.twitter.com/yiHtl4KyDu — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) January 13, 2021

While the Rockets were mostly a lifeless group throughout the game, the Lakers did their best to stifle their offense for the second straight outing. After holding Houston to 41.1% shooting on Sunday, the Rockets managed only 39.2% shooting.

Davis, of course, was outspoken in his criticism of the Lakers’ defense after a loss last week in San Antonio. He said he has been pleased with the teams turnaround since.

“We’re starting to find ourselves defensively,” Davis said, “finding out the team we want to be, a team who plays harder than the other team, a team who plays scrappy and physical. We’ve been getting a lot of fast-break points over the last couple of games and that starts with our defense. We gotta keep this going, keep being a defensive-minded first team and the rest of it will come easy for us.”

Anthony Davis Has Had Trouble Staying Healthy

Health has long been a concern for Davis, so it is good to see him avoid a trip to the inactive list. He has missed two games this season, first against Minnesota because of a calf injury and then against the Bulls last week because of an adductor strain.

Davis missed nine games with a variety of minor injuries last year and has never played a season without missing at least seven games. He has missed 14 games or more in five of his previous eight NBA seasons. He did play through a number of injuries, including a bad heel injury, during last season’s playoffs.

