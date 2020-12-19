Lakers’ Anthony Davis Goes Viral for Questionable Sideline Hygiene

Anthony Davis was caught trimming his toenails on the sideline during the Los Angeles Lakers final preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, leaving some to wonder about his choices when it comes to his hygiene.

A trainer came and gave Davis the clippers as he kicked off his right shoe and put it on a towel midway through the game. The camera panned to Davis on the bench and caught him in the act.

The clip inspired quite the viral reaction from fans.

“Anthony Davis was in his bag so much against Phoenix that he had time to cut his toenails on the bench,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Yeah, I’m done. See y’all on opening night,” another fan wrote.

Whatever Davis did had him playing loose in the final tuneup for the regular season. He led the way in the Lakers 114-113 victory, scoring a team-high 35 points in just under 30 minutes.

“Obviously he played at a pretty damn high level last year,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters after the game. “But he’s a guy that he’s never satisfied. He wants to continue to get better.”

The Lakers wrapped up a 4-0 preseason and head into their season-debut against the Clippers on Dec. 22 on the highest of notes.

Lakers Locked in for ‘Marathon’ Season

The Lakers had a jam-packed offseason, which was much shorter than usual. The team made some big additions and locked in their two stars — Davis and LeBron James — to extensions.

The roster was improved at almost every position, with the additions of Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell and Wes Matthews. On top of that, Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker have had strong preseason showings and will vie for minutes in the rotation.

But when it comes to James, who is entering his 18th season, the goal is to stay healthy and ready for when it really matters in the playoffs.

LeBron on taking care of his body this season: "Just listen to it. My body will tell me where I am…That's what it's about. We're a marathon team. We understand we're not in a sprint, but we want to get better every day…" pic.twitter.com/NRTpIoYuuI — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 19, 2020

“We’re a marathon team, we understand that, we’re not in a sprint,” James said on Friday. “I don’t think that it’s gonna be a fine line. I listen to my body, I listen to Mike Mancias, my trainer, I listen to the coaching staff, obviously listen to Frank, and I listen to my teammates as well. And go from there.”

Lakers Picked by League GMs to Repeat

The Lakers are the favorites in Vegas to repeat, and general managers around the league see it that way as well. In a recent ESPN poll, 81 percent of GMs picked the Lakers to repeat. Only the Clippers received multiple votes.

Davis and James also received 18 percent of the vote each when it came to the MVP predictions. James finished runner-up last season to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but has four MVPs on his mantle. Davis has never won the league’s top award but has shown the potential to compete for it.

The Lakers were also selected as the team with the best offseason, with 37 percent of those interviewed picking the purple and gold squad.

