Lakers Predicted to Make $189 Million Blockbuster Trade

It is hard to imagine the Los Angeles Lakers having a worse start to the season, and most have pointed to a possible Russell Westbrook deal as the team’s only solution. Yet, Westbrook’s trade value is at an all-time low, and it is hard to imagine any of the possible deals transforming the Lakers into a title contender.

The addition of Pacers duo of Buddy Hield and Myles Turner would improve L.A., but it is unlikely to allow the roster to once again compete against the top teams in the Western Conference. The Lakers biggest trade asset is Anthony Davis, and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons believes the front office will start exploring potential deals for the star big man.

“I just feel like something’s gonna happen with Davis, it’s the only move,” the analyst noted on the November 7, 2022 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “If we locked ourselves in a room for like two days and we’re like, ‘What do we do?’ I think we would land on training Davis and I think that’s why there’s a little buzz that he might be gettable.”

What Are the Top Possible Trade Destinations for A.D.?

Bill Simmons on the availability of Anthony Davis (The Ringer) pic.twitter.com/FQLqwiZZDR — 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 (@OVOLakeShow) November 7, 2022

There are a lot of complications that the Lakers would have to overcome in order to pull off trading Davis. Namely, LeBron James is a major reason why the Lakers traded for Davis in 2019. Like several Lakers players, Davis is represented by Klutch Sports and trading the big man would likely require a bit more input from eight-time All-Star than a typical deal.

What are the top possible landing spots for Davis if the Lakers reverse course? Simmons and The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor labeled the Bulls, Knicks and Warriors as logical trade partners for the Lakers. During the long discussion with O’Connor, Simmons attempted to set the odds on a possible blockbuster deal for Davis by the trade deadline. The hoops analyst believes keeping Davis is just a slight favorite over a possible mid-season trade.

“I’m going to say no [Davis is not on the Lakers]. It’s my prediction,” Simmons added. “I would say it’s probably – 200 [Davis is] still on the Lakers, but I would bet the +170 maybe [he] gets traded.”



Beyond This Season, Davis Has Another 2 Years on His $189.9 Million Contract

Look back at Anthony Davis' 50-point, 15-rebound, 5-assist, 4-block performance from opening week in 2016! pic.twitter.com/8VEbgcnGFf — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 20, 2022

Davis still has two seasons remaining beyond 2022-23 on his five-year, $189.9 million contract. The big man has a $37.9 million salary for this season, a number which escalates up to $43.2 million by 2024-25. The Lakers’ three most tradable players are Davis, Westbrook and James, but the latter cannot be traded until next offseason since King James signed an extension this summer.

It may be Simmons’ informed opinion on Davis, but so far general manager Rob Pelinka has been reluctant to deal the superstar. Davis has missed significant time the last two seasons as the big man dealt with multiple injuries. The Lakers big played a combined 76 games over the last two seasons and is now dealing with a new back injury. Even if the Lakers wanted to trade Davis, it is hard to imagine the former All-Star netting the same kind of return Los Angeles gave New Orleans to acquire him.

NBA Exec on Trade Rumors: ‘I Don’t See Them Trading A.D.’

Alright prime Anthony Davis is back on defense pic.twitter.com/mr0qpGxFvG — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 19, 2022

Prior to the season, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that the Lakers have been “adamant” that the team will not trade Davis. During recent conversations with Heavy Sports’ NBA insider Sean Deveney, one Western Conference executive shot down the Davis trade chatter.

“I don’t see them trading AD, not with all the connections he has on that team, with LeBron and with Klutch,” the NBA exec explained. “They gave up so much to get him to L.A., they’re not going to turn around and dump him. Even with the injuries, though, everyone would want him, he is still an elite two-way player when he is healthy.”