Marlen Davis, Anthony Davis’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is married to Marlen Polanco Davis and the couple has three kids together. The parents tied the knot on September 18, 2021, in a ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what you need to know about Anthony Davis’ wife Marlen Polanco Davis:

1. Anthony Davis & Marlen Polanco Davis Made Their Red Carpet Debut in 2020 at a Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Davis has been pretty private about his personal life since becoming a public figure. The Los Angeles Lakers star is married to Marlen Polanco, now known as Marlen Davis, who is of Dominican descent. The couple began dating sometime in 2016, with the exact details unknown, but it wasn’t until 2020 that they made their red carpet debut together, at a Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

For the event, Marlen Davis wore a long-sleeved, floor-length white gown with a thigh-high split while Davis wore a black suit with a black bow tie. “Marlen P. and Anthony Davis [attend] the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California,” the Getty photo description reads.

Some Dominican news outlets have reported that Marlen Davis’ parents are from the Dominican Republic. They shared that she was born in the United States and grew up in New Orleans, where Davis made his NBA debut. The NBA star’s now-wife’s Dominican heritage is clearly important to her as her Instagram page, which is set to private, includes the Dominican Republic flag in her bio.

2. The Couple Shares One Daughter, Nala Davis, Who Was Born in 2017, & They Also Have 2 Sons Who Are Younger

The NBA star and his wife have three kids together, although Davis has remained tight-lipped about his growing family. Davis has only posted photos of one child, his daughter named Nala, on Instagram. As with Nala Davis’ mother, the NBA star has shared few photos of his baby girl and none at all of his two sons, who are both younger than his daughter.

Nala Davis was born on November 1, 2017, as her NBA star father wished her a happy 4th birthday on the same day in 2021. “Happy 4th birthday to my pumpkin butt!!!! Love you girl!!!” he posted on Instagram.

Davis accompanied his birthday wishes with several photos of his daughter, including one of her dressed as a witch for Halloween, another of the young girl holding a basketball and wearing a Lakers shirt and several of the father-daughter pair making faces at the camera. Davis also has two sons but hasn’t shared their names publicly at this time.

In a June 2021 interview, he said they had a son “on the way,” who was likely born before September 2021 based on photos of Marlen Davis on her wedding day. Davis’ eldest boy made a public appearance in March 2023 as the NBA star held him in his arms at a Lakers game.

Davis’ second son and third child was born sometime in 2022. During an interview with Spectrum News in September 2022, Davis said the highlight of his past summer was welcoming a baby boy to the family, and he then said their family was growing: “a girl and two boys,” he shared, before joking that he and Marlen Davis were “outnumbered.”

“[It’s] amazing,” he concluded. “Our kids are our blessing so I’m happy to have three of them,” he said. Davis explained that while the family took a couple of trips in 2022 to Mexico and the Dominican Republic, they didn’t travel much due to his wife’s pregnancy earlier in 2022.

The mother of three seems to be paying tribute to her children in her Instagram bio, where she has a series of three initials with heart emoji between each.

3. Anthony Davis & His Wife Marlen Tied the Knot in a Star-Studded Ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on September 18, 2021

On September 18, 2021, the NBA star and his fiance got married in a lavish wedding ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California. For the ceremony, the bride wore a Nektaria gown and left her long dark curls loose. The ceremony took place outdoors and was attended by many stars, including LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Adele.

Several clips of the NBA star’s nuptials to Marlen Davis made the rounds on social media, including a clip of AD serenading his new wife at the wedding reception.

The DJ for the wedding was Dominican artist Dito Bernard, who posted on his social media clips of Davis and his new wife, as well as Adele and James, dancing dembow, a fast-paced rhythmic Dominican style of music. In fact, Davis’ wedding was the occasion that Adele and her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, went Instagram official.

On September 18, 2022, Davis paid tribute to his wife in a rare post of the couple to Instagram, sharing a photo of their wedding day and writing, “1 year down and forever to go! Happy Anniversary! Love you.”

4. Anthony Davis & His Family Live in a Luxurious Mansion in Bel Air

Davis and his wife and children live in an impressive mansion in Bel Air that the NBA star purchased in May 2021. According to The Real Deal, Davis closed on the house in an off-market deal. The price hasn’t been made public, though the publication reported from sources that the NBA star paid an estimated $32 million for the property.

The publication reported that the luxurious mansion is 16,700 square feet and sits on 3.5 acres. The home boasts eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a 35-foot-high glass dome ceiling, and the property includes a full-sized basketball court, tennis court and Olympic-sized pool.

The Davis family home is located in an exclusive Bel Air gated community called Bel Air Crest. According to the Robb Report, the home was bought by real estate developer Ted Foxman, who spent a lot of money on a complete renovation of the home and property led by interior designer Lonni Paul. The final result was photographed and published in Elle Decor.

It seems Marlen Davis was pivotal in helping the family find their dream home. Back in 2019, Marlen Davis walked into the office of her husband’s agent, Paul of the Klutch Sports Group, while the famous sports agent was doing an interview with Sports Illustrated. The publication reported that the two had a brief discussion about the Davises’ house hunt.

The agent asked if Davis had sent his wife the latest listing Paul had found and she replied, “No, I wish he did. You’ve got to send them to me,” she specified. At the time, Marlen Davis explained that they were looking for a better spot than their home in Westlake Village due to issues with traffic traveling to and from the Staples Center in downtown LA.

5. Marlen Davis Is a Very Private Person & Doesn’t Feature a Lot on Anthony Davis’ Social Media

Marlen Davis is a notoriously private person and is only in a few of Davis’ Instagram photos, with the majority of the athlete’s posts focusing on his basketball career. Davis’ Instagram page is set to private and there isn’t much information publicly available about her.

Her Instagram bio states, “God above all” and includes a flag of the Dominican Republic, where her family is from. She also shares in her bio, “You get what you give” and “Gratitude is the main ingredient to having everything you desire.”

Although she doesn’t feature heavily on Davis’ Instagram, the Lakers star has made it clear that his family is the most important part of his life. “The greatest luxury in life is family,” he told Haute Living in an interview back in 2019. “I think no matter what you go through, your family is always going to be there.”

“You can get into it with them — argue with, complain, go through a low point in your life, have something great or something bad going on — they’re always going to be there,” he continued. “That’s why I’m big on family. No matter what I do or what I have, I know my family’s not going to change; they’re always going to be there for me. Even when we fuss and fight, I know I can always count on them.”