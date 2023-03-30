Austin Reaves Sounds Off on Anthony Davis After Lakers Beat Bulls

For the Los Angeles Lakers, the rest of the regular season is just as much about finding a rhythm as it is about winning games. Yes, with how packed the West is, they need to stay on top of their game, but with LeBron James just now returning to the lineup, they need to regain their team synergy.

On Wednesday night, they took down the Chicago Bulls – the same team they lost to this past Sunday afternoon. After the game, Lakers point guard Austin Reaves spoke about Anthony Davis, who turned in a dominant performance on Wednesday night.

“Yeah, for sure. Basically, the same. From the get-go, you could tell he was going to be very aggressive and, to say the least, was going to carry us,” Reaves said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “[He had] 38 [points] and 10 [rebounds]. Made big-time shots down the stretch. Floaters [and] threes. So, when you see one of your best players giving out that much energy in the first quarter, you really just give him the ball and get out of the way, and if he passes it, do something good. If not, let him go do what he does.”

Play

Austin Reaves Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers dominate Chicago Bulls 121-110 Austin Reaves Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers dominate Chicago Bulls 121-110 2023-03-30T03:05:30Z

Davis led the way for the Lakers against the Bulls, dominating Chicago on the offensive end of the court. He finished the night with 38 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks on 13-of-20 shooting from the floor and 1-of-1 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Reaves, he kept his spot in the starting lineup and played well. He ended the game with 19 points, two rebounds, and five assists on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor and 1-of-2 shooting from beyond the three-point line.

LeBron James Shows Love to Anthony Davis

In addition to Reaves’ comments, James also had some kind things to say about Davis after his monster performance.

“He’s one of the most dynamic players that we have in our league, especially when he’s shooting the ball like that,” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Especially from the perimeter. He was able to knock down to three, too, to kind of open up the space. It just makes him even more unguardable. And then it just helps the rest of the team. And for us, as the supporting cast, we just try to do our part. Try to find him. Early and often. Late and often. Go from there.”

D’Angelo Russell Sounds Off on Austin Reaves

Meanwhile, D’Angelo Russell also spoke about how James and Davis bring the best out of himself and Reaves.

“I mean, as I said earlier, if you can dominate the game from a lot of different areas and have that versatility. I mean, I don’t know if you can name anything Austin Reaves can’t really do on the offensive end,” Russell said via the NBA Inteviews YouTube channel. “He dominates the game. And myself, I try to do the same. So, when you got us next to those two guys out there, the game’s just super simple. We got off to a great start, and you can kind of get a taste of it. AD had 40 points, and Bron [on a] minute restriction, like it was just easy. It never felt like we were stressing. The offense never really felt like it wasn’t fluid. So, I give the credit to the guys that we’re around.”