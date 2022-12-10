Lakers Guard Austin Reaves Issues Humorous Take on Late-Game Failure

Austin Reaves played an outstanding game despite a 133-122 overtime loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, but it’s a missed free throw that was bugging the Los Angeles Lakers guard after the game.

Reaves had a chance to tie the game with just seconds left but missed the second free throw that would have knotted things up. Luckily, the Lakers snagged the inbound pass and Anthony Davis went to the line with less than three seconds left and a chance to win the game. However, Davis also went 1-of-2 on his attempts and the Lakers headed to overtime.

The overtime period wasn’t kind to the Lakers despite having all the momentum following the thrilling comeback in the final minute. It left Reaves thinking about the point he left at the line late in regulation.

”I don’t know anybody that makes two and misses one,” said Reaves, who is hitting his free throws at a 90.8% clip this season. “It sucks to miss. I’m sure my mom will be frustrated with me for missing a free throw.”

Davis was also dwelling on his missed free throw, which would have probably won the game for the Lakers.

“It hurts, for sure, especially when you make the first one,” Davis said. ”I watched the tape trying to see what I did wrong. Obviously, I left it short.”

Lakers Fall Apart in Disjointed Overtime

After the wild final minute of the fourth quarter, the Lakers could not find the bottom of the basket in overtime. They were outscored 13-2 and settled for some ugly shots.

“We won the tip and then we had a really good play call right out of the gate and got a really good look, what we wanted, and unfortunately Bron’s layup literally was 9/10 of the way in and it bobbled out somehow,” Reaves said. “At the time it was frustrating but you don’t really think about it that much. Russ came down and had a good look, elbow jumper, basically same thing. And then after that I felt like it was just a little deflating just not seeing those two go in with the looks that we got.”

The Lakers have now dropped three in a row after winning eight out of 10 games to revive their season. Reaves finished the game with 25 points, five assists and two steals, going 9-of-15 from the field.

Lakers Wrap Up Road Trip Against Pistons

The Lakers have been on the road for all of December and wrap up their road trip on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons have lost six of their last eight and it could be a good rebound spot for the Lakers after the tough loss to Philly.

“We can get better from this. I told the team, as disappointed as I am that we didn’t get the win, I still can have a good meal and sleep like a baby tonight because of the way we competed, and we did not quit, we did not give up,” coach Darvin Ham said after the loss to the 76ers. “There was a point in the game where we could’ve just folded our tent, but we kept scratching away, kept digging deep, kept making plays one stop after another one and put ourselves in a position to win the game.”

After the Pistons, the Lakers will be tested, with matchups against the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns coming up.