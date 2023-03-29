Austin Reaves Brutally Disrespects Patrick Beverley in Lakers’ Win Over Bulls

Austin Reaves brutally disrespected Patrick Beverley during the Los Angeles Lakers‘ win over the Chicago Bulls on March 29 at the United Center.

Reaves hit Beverley with the “too small” gesture in the fourth quarter.

Austin Reaves hit Pat Bev with the "TOO SMALL" 😭 pic.twitter.com/KB6dSDQeuq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 30, 2023

Beverley did the “too small” celebration on LeBron James on March 26 in Los Angeles, so this was revenge for Reaves and the Lakers, who improved to 38-38 after beating the Bulls. The LakeShow won by a final score of 121-110.

Anthony Davis was excellent from start to finish in his hometown of Chicago. The eight-time All-Star put up 38 points and 10 rebounds. James, playing in his second game after missing a month with a right foot tendon injury, finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Reaves had 19 points and D’Angelo Russell chipped in 17 in his first game back after missing two games with hip soreness. The Lakers are 3-0 when Davis, James and Russell are in the lineup.

Austin Reaves Talks About the ‘Too Small’ Gesture

As expected, Reaves was asked about his “too small” gesture toward Beverley during his postgame press conference with reporters. The Arkansas product said the moment he did it was the right time to do it.

“I mean, he did it last time we played to Bron,” Reaves said. “It wasn’t something I thought about doing all game, but I felt like right time, right situation.”

“Second question,,,,” Austin Reaves laughs about how quickly his “too small” came up postgame. pic.twitter.com/aAhjlnm6mD — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 30, 2023

Beverley had a night to forget against the Lakers in Chicago. He had zero points while shooting 0-of-5 from the field.

Reaves entered the Bulls game averaging 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 51.4% from the floor, 37.8% from beyond the arc and 85.7% from the free-throw line. The 24-year-old has the fourth-best odds (+6000) to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award, per Sportsbetting.ag. New York Knicks point guard Immanuel Quickley is the favorite to win the award.

Austin Reaves Will Get Paid This Summer

Reaves becomes a restricted free agent this summer and the versatile guard will get paid. As a restricted free agent, Reaves can re-sign with the Lakers or sign an offer sheet with another franchise. Los Angeles can match any offer sheet Reaves signs as long as it comes within 48 hours.

Reaves and the Lakers have mutual interest in a new contract this summer, according to a March 20 report from Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Los Angeles values Reaves and everything he brings to the table.

“Reaves’ surge is setting him up for a fascinating offseason,” Buha wrote. “He will be a restricted free agent this summer, and will undoubtedly have multiple suitors looking to pry him from the Lakers — especially after stat lines like Sunday’s. Both the Lakers and Reaves’ camp have interest in Reaves re-signing in Los Angeles, according to multiple league sources who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely. The max the Lakers can offer Reaves is a four-year, $50.8 million contract if they chose to use his Early Bird Rights, but they also have the power to match any contract he signs with another team.”

The most the Lakers can offer Reaves this offseason is a four-year, $50.8 million contract if they use his Early Bird Rights, per Buha. Reaves told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype in February that he loves being in Los Angeles and playing for the Lakers.

“I don’t really think that far ahead,” Reaves said about his free agency. “I’m just trying to win games. I love being in Los Angeles, and I love being a Laker. Kobe Bryant was my favorite player growing up, so getting an opportunity to play for the Lakers is a big blessing.”